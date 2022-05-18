Dallas Officer Again Arrested On Child Sex Charges

Balch Springs (WBASP/KLIF) – A Plano Fire Department truck that was stolen from a maintenance facility in Balch Springs Saturday afternoon was recovered later that same day in Dallas. The truck is brand new, and was getting some finishing touches at a service center in Balch Springs when an unidentified person climbed into it, and drove it away. It was stopped by Dallas Police about two hours later in downtown Dallas. The driver of the truck was taken into custody. That truck is valued somewhere between $700,000 and $800,000 depending on how it’s equipped.

BALCH SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO