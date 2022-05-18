ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Officer Again Arrested On Child Sex Charges

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WBAP/KLIF) — A Dallas cop arrested a second time on child sexual assault charges. The Dallas Police Department initiated an investigation into officer Tyrone Williams Jr., last year, after the...

Fire Truck Stolen, Recovered

Balch Springs (WBASP/KLIF) – A Plano Fire Department truck that was stolen from a maintenance facility in Balch Springs Saturday afternoon was recovered later that same day in Dallas. The truck is brand new, and was getting some finishing touches at a service center in Balch Springs when an unidentified person climbed into it, and drove it away. It was stopped by Dallas Police about two hours later in downtown Dallas. The driver of the truck was taken into custody. That truck is valued somewhere between $700,000 and $800,000 depending on how it’s equipped.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
Actor, 18 Others Arrested For Defrauding The Government

Plano (AP) – The actor who played the Red Power Ranger in the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” films and television series has been charged with wire fraud conspiracy relating to the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program. The FBI says Jason Geiger is one of 19 defendants named in the federal indictment. He was arrested Tuesday, and remains jailed pending a Monday hearing in Plano. In all, the 19 defendants allegedly obtained by fraud at least 16 loans worth at least $3.5 million. the now 47 year old Jason Geiger, a resident of McKinney, played the Red Power Ranger under the stage name Austin St. John.

