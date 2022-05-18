ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Trainer Cox suspended in Kentucky for horse’s failed test

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky horse racing stewards have suspended Brad Cox, trainer of 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun, for 10 days with a $500 fine and disqualified colt Warrior’s Charge for a failed postrace drug test after the Stephen Foster Stakes last June at Churchill Downs.

The test found Warrior’s Charge had 2.51 micrograms per milliliter of phenylbutazone in his blood after the Grade 2 race on June 26 in which he finished 3 1/4 lengths behind Maxfield.

Cox, a Louisville native, waived his hearing before the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission board of stewards, which issued the ruling on Sunday. Cox will serve the suspension from May 23-June 1 and forfeit $115,200 in purse money. Wagering will not be affected.

Cox’s colt Mandaloun was elevated to Derby winner in February following the KHRC’s disqualification of now-deceased colt Medina Spirit for a failed postrace drug test. The KHRC suspended Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert for 90 days through early June and fined him $7,500 for a series of failed tests by his horses. Baffert is suing Churchill Downs in federal court, seeking to overturn its two-year suspension through mid-2023.

Medina Spirit died in December following a workout at Santa Anita in California. A necropsy found no definitive cause for his death.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

New Turfway Park set to bring racing and gaming to Northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. — Kentucky horse racing hype is at its peak around Kentucky Derby time, but many people in northern Kentucky have been wondering when they will play games and watch races at the region’s newest state-of-the-art facility. Turfway Park is a track full of history and also...
FLORENCE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky falls to Virginia in first-ever national championship appearance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the school’s first-ever NCAA Championship match appearance, eight-seed Kentucky lost 4-0 to seven-seed Virginia. The Cats took down four-seed Ohio State in the semifinals to advance to the championship match for the first time in program history. Virginia will take home the school’s fifth...
VIRGINIA STATE
WLKY.com

New Kentucky resident Katy Perry hangs out at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may have already heard us report the news that pop superstar Katy Perry has been living in Kentucky for the past month, and now we have a sighting of her at a popular Louisville attraction. The Louisville Zoo shared on their Facebook page that Perry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
The Associated Press

Man dies in lake; Tennessee’s 10th boating death this year

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man who died while fishing on Kentucky Lake is Tennessee’s 10th boating-related fatality so far this year, officials said. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on the lake in Henry County on Sunday. Officers found a bass boat owned by Daniel E. Keeling, 60, near the West Sandy portion of the lake, the agency said.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
99.5 WKDQ

World’s Largest Bounce House Coming to Louisville with Adult-Only Sessions

Your chance to feel like a kid again is coming to Louisville, Kentucky this June!. Have no fear, if you missed your opportunity to be a part of the World's Largest Bounce House in Indianapolis. We have another event coming to our region where you can bounce, hop, and play in the World's Largest Bounce House. Big Bounce America will be making a stop in Louisville, Kentucky for three days of fun with family and adult-only sessions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derby#Ap#Khrc#Hall Of Fame
The Associated Press

Alabama Gov. Ivey seeking to avoid runoff in crowded primary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Facing eight challengers in Alabama’s Republican primary, Gov. Kay Ivey repeated former President Donald Trump’s false claims about election theft. Then, the white-haired, 77-year-old Ivey sat at her office desk and pulled three things out of her purse for a campaign commercial: a lipstick, a cellphone and a revolver.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WHAS11

Louisville Police: Two teens shot in Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two teens were found in Shelby Park with gunshot wounds. Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of East Kentucky Street around 10:15 p.m. Saturday evening. When officers from LMPD's 4th Division arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRN

Severe Weather Watches in Southern Kentucky

(WKRN) – A Tornado Watch is in effect for the west half of Kentucky until 11 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the east half of Kentucky until 7 p.m. A storm complex is moving eastward from Missouri into Illinois. Although this complex will likely stay to our north, an outflow boundary from it could possibly develop storms farther south into Kentucky to near the Tennessee border. This will be monitored throughout the evening.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington Police respond to overnight homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Lexington. Officers responded to a call on Florence Avenue at around 11:30 pm on Saturday night, where they found 34-year-old Todd Kenion with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene. It was a...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

909K+
Followers
443K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy