Compton, Indians advance to first Final Four

Clams in a garlic white wine butter sauce at “Steamers” in Cedar Key. Just writing about them makes my mouth water again. It was a long drive from Marco Island to this perfect example of an Old Florida city north of Tampa. We never touched I-75 and got to enjoy many quiet country roads in the Sunshine State. We drove through endless groves of oranges our state is so well known for. We enjoyed the magnificent Ocala horse country with little or no traffic and even a Greek Orthodox Monastery in the middle of nowhere that seemed to have been transported from a Greek island. The last twenty miles of a straight road bordered by scrub brush and mangroves led to the Florida Coast and America’s clam capital: Cedar Key, the second oldest city in Florida after St. Augustine, the oldest city in the United States.

CEDAR KEY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO