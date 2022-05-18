ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort White, FL

Compton, Indians advance to first Final Four

By Mike Ridaught
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its biggest game in program history, a freshman made the difference for Fort White in Tuesday night’s Class 1A-Region 3 Final against visiting Union County (Lake Butler). Kadence Compton struck out 14 batters and tossed a 2-hitter as the Indians (15-7) shut out the visiting Tigers, 4-0, to advance to...

