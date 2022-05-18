ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Travelers flock to Montana's busiest airport in Bozeman area for cheaper flights

By Jackie Coffin
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade has year after year established itself as the busiest airport in Montana. But what sets it apart from airports around the state?

Airport Director Brian Sprenger says it’s of course the valley’s booming population, but also more carriers wanting to expand their footprint in Montana opening up direct flights to more parts of the country.

"One of our focuses as an airport is to make it inexpensive for airplanes to fly to Bozeman," Sprenger says.

"Ultimately, it’s really about demand and if the demand is there the airlines will try to fill that demand. And sometimes that means folks will travel to a place where the price is a little less.”

Rebounding from travel cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sprenger is expecting another busy summer season.

"What we’re expecting going into summer is we’ll probably see a leveling off of the record traffic that we saw last year. And that record traffic has continued on for 13 months and it will continue on into May as well," Sprenger said.

In 2021, the airport set an all-time record of 1.94 million passengers. The Billings Logan International Airport served over 770,000 passengers last year, just above the Missoula International Airport’s 760,000.

Into 2022, that number has already grown.

“Over the most recent 12 consecutive months we’ve handled about 2.2 million people in the airport, which equates to 1.1 million inbound and 1.1 million outbound," Sprenger said.

And the number of people is paying off–for the airport, airlines, and travelers.

"In general, we look at each passenger that flies through the airport will generate about $20 for the airport. So passengers go up, the revenue goes up, passengers go down the revenue goes down," he said.

Sprenger says with the revenue generated, they can attract a diversity of airlines with lower carrier prices.

That is paying off for Montanans, who are traveling hours to catch cheaper flights.

"It was like three times more leaving out of Missoula," said Avery Elder, a Missoula woman who traveled with her fiance from Missoula to Belgrade to catch a flight to Raleigh, North Carolina.

"I came to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport just because flying from Missoula is a little more expensive than it is here. Normally Allegiant and American Airlines are just way better here, that’s my personal opinion, that’s why we drove," she said.

Sprenger says ultimately, the majority of Montanans flying out of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport are from the Gallatin Valley, but Montanans aren’t afraid to drive to find a deal.

Chet Zaiko
5d ago

going back a few years,I can remember the d terminal which is under the present day control tower. The luggage was put outside in wooden racks for passengers to pick up. That was when Bozeman still resembled Montana. it does not any more. After 45 years I couldn't stand to see how the beautiful Gallatin Valley has been ruined. I sold out and moved to a small town in the far northwest part of the state that still resembles how wonderful Bozeman used to be. So sad.

