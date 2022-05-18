ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Agenda — Jacksonville District 117 school board, May 18

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Jacksonville District 117 school board is scheduled to meet in regular session at 7 p.m. today at 211 W. State...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Jacksonville, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Jacksonville, IL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#High School#Fresh Fruits#Flooring#Consideration Of Bakery#Alpha Baking#Prairie Farms#Jhs#Midwest Transit Equipment#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy