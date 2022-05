BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A megabus overturned while traveling south on Interstate 95 Sunday morning leaving 27 of 47 passengers injured. According to Baltimore County Fire Department, the bus crashed before 7 a.m. near Kingsville, which is located north of Baltimore. Fire officials say the bus drove rolled off the road on I-95 in and onto its side near Bradshaw and Raphel Roads.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO