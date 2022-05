How many times do we talk about being from Buffalo, New York, and not regularly going to Niagara Falls? It's almost like we take advantage of it. You have probably even said that to someone before. We were talking about Niagara Falls and how we don't visit it often, but reading some of these crazy stats about Niagara Falls might just make you want to go take a visit sooner than you thought.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO