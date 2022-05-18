ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

FEMA trailer park expected to welcome occupants in mid-July

By Brooke Robichaux
L'Observateur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAPLACE — St. John the Baptist Parish residents will be the first occupants of a FEMA trailer park under construction at 2150 W. Airline Highway, across from the Geaux Chevrolet dealership in LaPlace. The site holds 97 units, and occupancy is expected in mid-July. According to a FEMA...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 1

