Surveillance video catches arsonist burning Vallejo market, owner determined to reopen

KTVU FOX 2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Vallejo business owner, who's store was the...

www.ktvu.com

crimevoice.com

Police: Pair arrested in Stockton homicide

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “On May 12, 2022, Stockton police detectives arrested Elias Ripoyla, 21, Ivan Tongco, 19, and a 17-year-old male juvenile in connection to the February 12, 2022 shooting death of an 18-year-old male in the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive. Ripoyla and...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD respond to broad daylight shooting near Mission District playground, no arrests

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police Department on Monday responded to a shooting on 21st and Folsom streets in the city's Mission District. Police said they responded to the scene near Jose Cornado Playground at 3:52 p.m. where they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mystery surrounds body discovered in Oakland burning car

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN -- Detectives were trying to unravel how a man died after his body was discovered in a burning car on Friday night.Authorities said  firefighters responded at about 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of High Street to a call to douse a vehicle that had caught fire. After the fire was out, firefighters asked police to tow the vehicle. But when officers searched the vehicle, they discovered the man's body.Police have called the death "unexplained" and would await a coroner's results to determine if foul play was involved.The man's name was not available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau Sunday morning.  He had not been identified and his next of kin notified.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police seek missing at-risk elderly woman

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police are looking for an elderly woman who is at-risk due to dementia who was first reported missing at 11:40 a.m. on Monday. Kattie Pruitt, 73, was last seen in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue. She is African-American, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa man, 28, shot and killed while driving with friends

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man was shot and killed in his hometown of Santa Rosa early Sunday morning, police said. The deadly shooting happened around 1:33 a.m. in the 2300 block of Kenton Court, according to officials. The man was in a car with friends when another...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cousins From Ceres Killed In Modesto Rollover Crash

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers say two people were killed in a rollover crash on a Modesto street over the weekend. The Modesto Police Department says, early Sunday morning, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe rolled over on East Briggsmore Avenue just east of Oakdale Road, next to a canal. Two people who were inside the SUV were ejected in the crash. They died at the scene, police say. Investigators believe the SUV was heading eastbound on East Briggsmore from Oakdale Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and rolled over. On Monday, Modesto police identified the two people killed as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas – both residents of Ceres. Police say Steven and Oryan were cousins. The crash remains under investigation.  
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County Sheriffs: 100 MPH Car Chase Ends With Suspect Collision

AUBURN (CBS13) — A car chase involving the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect ended with a traffic collision. According to a news release from Auburn police, at roughly 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a chase on Highway 49 that reached 100 mph. The chase ended when the suspect crashed their vehicle in front of city hall. The driver ran away from the scene. Auburn PD, Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and California Highway Patrol formed a perimeter, quickly locating the suspect near Auburn Folsom and Lincoln Way.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 men kidnap, pistol-whip and rob woman in El Cerrito, police said

EL CERRITO, Calif. - El Cerrito police are searching for three men who kidnaped, pistol-whipped, and robbed a woman near a BART station Friday night, police said. The three men forced the woman into their car near the El Cerrito del Norte station, pistol-whipped her and stole her property, then forced her out of the car in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:40 p.m., according to police.
EL CERRITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighter injured battling Contra Costa County wildfire

A firefighter was injured Monday afternoon while fighting a Contra Costa County wildfire. His condition is unknown but, fire crews were able to contain the blaze fairly quickly. One of the residents nearby says the fire could’ve been a lot worse because the land is dry, and the wind was blowing. The San Ramon Valley Battalion Chief says they got lucky this time and were able to contain this blaze.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

63-year-old woman killed after getting hit by several vehicles in Oakland (Oakland, CA)

63-year-old woman killed after getting hit by several vehicles in Oakland (Oakland, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday night, a 63-year-old woman lost her life after she was struck by multiple vehicles in Oakland. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place near the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue. Officers actively responded to the scene a little after 10:30 p.m. [...]
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Three arrested in two homicide cases

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “Yesterday, Stockton police detectives made arrests in the following homicide investigations:. Antonio Thomasson, 35, was arrested in connection to the February 11, 2022 shooting death of a 31-year-old male that occurred in the 8000 block of N. El Dorado Street. Thomasson was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police officers, firefighters refuse to march in Pride parade over uniform battle

San Francisco police officers said Monday they won't participate in the Pride parade unless they are allowed to wear their uniforms. Officers from the police department and city's sheriff's office said they want SF Pride to reverse their 2020 decision that requires them to wear civilian clothes instead. They added that "radical inclusivity" is a core city value, and they shouldn't be banned from dressing in uniform.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

