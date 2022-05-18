𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: May 18

If I had to describe a Gemini’s personality in one word, it would be multifaceted. Usually born between May 20 and June 21, these individuals are one of the most commonly misunderstood zodiac signs, and for valid reasons. How do you even begin to define a mutable air sign? Communicative, curious, and always brimming with fun facts, Geminis pride themselves in being the most adaptable signs of the zodiac. They have the ability to keep things lighthearted and fun, no matter what the circumstances are, and are always eager to learn something new in every situation. Geminis are never afraid to change their minds, even if it makes them appear indecisive to others; they are truly students of life. As they gain more information, they adjust their behaviors accordingly, allowing them to continuously level up in knowledge, but do these qualities make Geminis compatible with the rest of the zodiac? The answer is... complex.

