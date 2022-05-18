ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: May 18

By NANCY BLACK
videtteonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Birthday (05/18/22) Discover a deeper purpose and vision this year. Expand professional stature through disciplined, coordinated efforts. Springtime power and confidence support you to overcome a summer partnership challenge. Romance and collaboration warm autumn and winter, despite personal doubts or insecurities. Process changes from your cozy cocoon....

www.videtteonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in May, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If, cosmically, April was a month of dreaming and planning—thanks to a handful of planets transiting in the mystical sign of Pisces—May will be all about action. That’s mostly thanks to Jupiter moving into the sign of fiery Aries on May 10, and in its classically expansive nature, dialing up that high-intensity energy all-around. Paired with a few other celestial transits, this Jupiterian shift will play a role in determining the best day in May, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For May 2022

Aries – During Mercury retrograde, which starts on May 10, you are going to be extra talkative. This might cause you to make new friends or annoy old ones, but either way, you’re going to have a thriving social life. Then, when Gemini season starts on May 20, you’re going to have a burst in creative energy. You’re going to come up with plenty of new ideas to pursue and dreams to tackle. You’re going to be keeping yourself busy the whole month through.
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

What’s the Best Zodiac Sign and Why?

A zodiac sign is like a comprehensive inspection of one’s character. And while you may be familiar with the characteristics of your zodiac sign, have you ever considered how it compares to the other 11? Are you among the best or worst zodiac signs? It prompts the question, “What is the best zodiac sign?”
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 5/23/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're starting to look at a friendship differently. So is this person. Find a subtle way to compare notes to ensure you're on the same page. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A property matter moves towards a resolution. Do everything you can to facilitate things, but don't introduce anything new. Wrap it up.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collaborate
Austonia

Leo: July 23-Aug 22

This Gemini Season is particularly intense for you, Leo, as it calls forth both a fiery, hungry spirit and a more serious, dedicated energy, aware of life’s hardships and limitations. These impulses herald a summer of growth and maturation, which would be great to get a good jump on. Just don’t let this process make you too heavyhearted or self-involved! Your friends, community, and experience of the broader social world at large can help soften and clarify this strong, fiery self that’s metamorphosing. You might rely upon this bigger, human perspective to help you progress smoothly and gracefully. Although it might require some extra humility, taking yourself less seriously can be a superpower. A lighthearted approach can be extraordinarily efficient and effective. It might be paradoxical, but consider that relying on a bigger, greater power than your own is your path to individual fullness.
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

3 Signs That Are Totally Compatible With Taurus—And 3 That Most Definitely Aren’t

Taurus is known for being a fixed, stubborn sign of the zodiac, and they’re comfortable with familiarity, stability and having things done their way (always). “Venus rules Taurus, and Taurus is an earth sign with a fixed zodiac attribute,” says Emily Newman, psychic reader, spiritual healer, counselor, and astrologer at The Best of Psychic Reader. So, they’re not easily changeable or often receptive to their partner’s differences, needs and opinions, when in contrast with their own.
ASTRONOMY
In Style

The Best Engagement Ring Style for Every Zodiac Sign

While we do enjoy a romantic surprise, in 2022, it's not unusual to pick out your own engagement ring — or at least provide a few hints. After all, you likely want something that suits you and your own personal style, and, if you care about astrology, you'll want it to align with your zodiac sign, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
POPSUGAR

Here's What Cancer Season Has in Store For Your Zodiac Sign

As social, communicative Gemini season wraps up, we move into sentimental, intuitive Cancer season. Ruled by the moon, which serves as the emotional compass of astrology, the cardinal water sign is all about getting in your feelings and connecting with your nearest and dearest. It's no wonder this is a time when we're particularly focused on enjoying downtime with loved ones, whether we're bonding during summery getaways or by taking in a glimmering fireworks display. While the sun is in Cancer, you could be more of a homebody — emotional, wistful, and nurturing. It's a time of year that has the potential to truly bring us closer to our nearest and dearest. Here's everything you need to know about Cancer season in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

The Zodiac Signs That Can Fight (And Will!)

Zodiac signs that can fight have a big bearing on a person. For instance, when a person is angry, they frequently express themselves in a manner that they would never have done otherwise:. Some people can maintain their composure and steer clear of situations, while others have a much harder...
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Love in a Retrograde

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do you know what happens when you wake up a sleepwalker? You'll be tempted to find out, as you'll see the opportunity to nudge an oblivious person into a more alert and aware state. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone is not on the same page. Some...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Rare Book From 1698 Reveals Belief In Extraterrestrial Life On Saturn And Jupiter

A rare book, written in the 17th century and predicting alien life on Saturn and Jupiter, has been discovered in England – and now it may sell for thousands at auction. Back in the dark ages, things were a lot simpler. Humanity knew its place in the universe, and that place was right in the center, surrounded by the orbiting Sun, Moon, six other planets, and eventually, some kind of large star-flecked dome that held the whole thing like a gigantic snow globe.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

Are You Compatible With A Gemini?

If I had to describe a Gemini’s personality in one word, it would be multifaceted. Usually born between May 20 and June 21, these individuals are one of the most commonly misunderstood zodiac signs, and for valid reasons. How do you even begin to define a mutable air sign? Communicative, curious, and always brimming with fun facts, Geminis pride themselves in being the most adaptable signs of the zodiac. They have the ability to keep things lighthearted and fun, no matter what the circumstances are, and are always eager to learn something new in every situation. Geminis are never afraid to change their minds, even if it makes them appear indecisive to others; they are truly students of life. As they gain more information, they adjust their behaviors accordingly, allowing them to continuously level up in knowledge, but do these qualities make Geminis compatible with the rest of the zodiac? The answer is... complex.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Being Hit By Mercury Retrograde The Hardest

Just when you think you’ve got all your ducks in a row and all your problems squared away, Mercury retrograde shows up to stir the pot. When it comes to astrology, there’s always an inconvenience waiting for you just around the corner, and nothing exemplifies that better than when Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — begins moving backward through the zodiac rather than forward. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by Mercury retrograde spring 2022 the most — Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — then you *might* want to prepare for some technical difficulties in the near future.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Gemini, Your May Horoscope Is Here & You’re Experiencing Déjà Vu

Click here to read the full article. As this month begins, you may be focusing in on a groundbreaking epiphany, Gemini. After all, your Gemini May 2022 horoscope begins with an introspective journey that really takes off on May 5. As the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus, you may feel surprised by what you find when you look deep inside your psyche. In fact, you may have moments of clarity that shift your sense of self and urge you to focus on something deeper. However, don’t expect a simple answer to your questions. On May 10, Mercury—your ruling planet—will...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your May Horoscope Says The Lunar Eclipse Will Rock Your World

Click here to read the full article. Gird your loins, because the upcoming month of May is going to be a major glow-up, Scorpio. However, your Scorpio May 2022 horoscope also shows how much work it takes to earn that sparkle. You’ll feel the initial rumblings of a major transformation on May 5, when the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus and takes your relationship in a new direction. However, you may feel a need for independence that conflicts with your desire for intimacy. As Mercury stations retrograde in your eighth house of shared energies on May 10, you may...
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Sagittarius: Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The sharp, powerful impulses and stimulation of this Gemini season are pushing you to the development of your free will, Sagittarius—a spirit of playful, proud independence and spontaneity. There are a couple of ways that you might think about this. First, that courage is necessary to truly live out your convictions and ideals, as well as a way to ultimately best serve the world. Truth isn’t always soft or easy. On the other hand, this isn’t too complex and is keyed to cutting through stagnation. There’s a sort of simplicity and instinctive wisdom that you can draw upon and develop into this month, letting things happen. If you need to, you can think of this as an act of trust, or faith in a basic goodness and natural, flowing order of things.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your May Horoscope Says You’re Taking On A New Responsibility

Click here to read the full article. Brace yourself, because this month is gonna be a doozy, Aquarius. After all, your Aquarius May 2022 horoscope begins with a powerful opportunity to create change in your life. However, as the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus on May 5, you may feel somewhat tied down, as if you don’t know how to make your loved ones happy. This uncertainty is encouraging you to break away from meddlesome traditions and start writing your own! Although Mercury retrograde begins on May 10, this retrograde doesn’t have to be a negative experience. After all,...
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of May 14, 2022. “Every successful person I know starts before they feel ready,” declared life coach Marie Forleo. Author Ivan Turgenev wrote, “If we wait for the moment when everything, absolutely everything, is ready, we shall never begin.” Here’s what educator Supriya Mehra says: “There’s never a perfect moment to start, and the more we see the beauty in ‘starting small,’ the more we empower ourselves to get started at all.” I hope that in providing you with these observations, Taurus, I have convinced you to dive in now. Here’s one more quote, from businesswoman Betsy Rowbottom: “There’s never a perfect moment to take a big risk.”
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy