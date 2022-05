PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County is getting a new hiking trail system this summer. The Real McCoy Trail is underway. A five-mile loop, starting and ending at Bob Amos Park. ”It will have all different classifications of trails within the one trail so there will be highly strenuous areas, strenuous areas, moderate areas as well as a lot of areas that are very easy to hike,” PJ Collins, Director of Outdoor Recreation at Appalachian Wireless Arena said.

