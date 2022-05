Longtime Texas A&M softball coach Jo Evans will not have her contract renewed, Aggie athletics director Ross Bjork announced Monday morning. “Coach Evans has been a tremendous ambassador to our University and softball program for the last 26 years, but we have decided that our softball program needs to go in a new direction,” Bjork said in a release. “We are deeply appreciative of her efforts while building on our softball program’s winning tradition with three Women’s College World Series appearances. Jo is a first-class person, and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO