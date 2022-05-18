5-term Idaho attorney general in tough GOP primary battle

Now that the dust has settled from Tuesday’s primary election — or, more specifically, the Republican portion of the primary — let’s go over some of the takeaways. THE TURNOUT — The Idaho Secretary of State’s office reported about 32.8% of registered voters cast ballots in the primaries, the highest number in a midterm primary election since 1994. That’s to be applauded. Turnout rates approached and even passed the 50% mark in a handful of small, rural counties. The state reported 975,532 registered voters — an 18% jump from the 826,491 registered to vote in the 2018 midterm primaries. There were 573,578 registered voters in Idaho for the 1994 midterm primaries, an historic midterm election year which saw a Republican wave roll into Congress.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO