Boise, ID

5-term Idaho attorney general in tough GOP primary battle

Post Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE (AP) — Idaho’s five-term Republican attorney general has handled his duties in the deeply conservative state for 20 years with a strategy he describes as calling legal “balls and strikes.” He’s facing two challengers who see a more activist role for the office....

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Idaho primary analysis: How did Bonneville Republican Committee-endorsed candidates fare?

Leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, there was much demonstrated effort from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee to sway voters to what committee leadership viewed as more conservative candidates. Whether it was through the committee’s surveys sent to candidates, monetary donations or “sample ballots” distributed to county residents,...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Some takeaways from the primary election

Now that the dust has settled from Tuesday’s primary election — or, more specifically, the Republican portion of the primary — let’s go over some of the takeaways. THE TURNOUT — The Idaho Secretary of State’s office reported about 32.8% of registered voters cast ballots in the primaries, the highest number in a midterm primary election since 1994. That’s to be applauded. Turnout rates approached and even passed the 50% mark in a handful of small, rural counties. The state reported 975,532 registered voters — an 18% jump from the 826,491 registered to vote in the 2018 midterm primaries. There were 573,578 registered voters in Idaho for the 1994 midterm primaries, an historic midterm election year which saw a Republican wave roll into Congress.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

US releases environmental study about new Idaho test reactor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released an environmental study for a proposed nuclear test reactor to be built in eastern Idaho that backers say is needed to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. The U.S. Department of Energy...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Grizzly bear, yearling euthanized after becoming food conditioned in eastern Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (CBS2) — A grizzly bear and its yearling were euthanized in eastern Idaho after they became food-conditioned. Idaho Fish and Game says the grizzly and its baby were in residential neighborhoods 'where they became habituated to human food sources after receiving multiple food rewards from porches, unsecured garbage cans and vehicles."
ANIMALS
Post Register

Mini 'heatwave' for the Treasure Valley this week, first round of 90 degree temps Thursday

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected in the Treasure Valley on Monday. This afternoon and evening, limited moisture moving over our northern mountain regions will generate a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Dry weather is expected in the Treasure Valley Monday with temperatures climbing into the low 70's for highs, breezy winds of 10-15 mph are expected. Moisture will clear out of the northern region overnight into Tuesday morning.
BOISE, ID

