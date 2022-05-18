Lynx win first game of season after 0-4 start

CNN — The Boston Celtics could not have asked for a better time for Jayson Tatum to rediscover his best form than on Monday night. The 24-year-old, who has blossomed into one of the NBA’s biggest stars this season and during the playoffs, scored 31 points as the Celtics dominated the Miami Heat 102-82 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
If life is like the ocean, the RubberDucks are riding the crest of a wave exactly at the right time. A team in last place in the Eastern League Southwest Division a month ago, the Ducks are now on top of the league heading into an all-important two-week homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats this week and the Richmond Flying Squirrels next week.
Comments / 0