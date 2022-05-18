Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 18, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... International Museum Day
Men's Golf: NCAA Regionals
Canon Claycomb shot a 2-under par in his second round of the NCAA Regionals, and is currently tied for 12th place. Thomas Ponder is tied for 32nd after two rounds.
108 days
May 18, 1979 : Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went back to Texas for a reunion with his 1954 Texas A&M team, the famed squad taken to Junction, Tex., for what was termed a "football boot camp." Only 27 players returned from the Junction to play for Texas A&M and 23 of those were at the reunion.
May 18, 1979 : While Bryant was out of town, the Birmingham News reported that the league coaches were picking Alabama to repeat as SEC Champions, but only two Bama players received "best awards." Dwight Stephenson was listed as the "best offensive lineman" and Major Ogilvie the "best blocker in the SEC."
May 18, 1988 : Marquis Johnson was born in Orlando.
"They had to put up with my stupidity. I believe if I had been one of those players, I'd have quit, too." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant to Time magazine in 1980 on how he treated the Junction Boys at Texas A&M
