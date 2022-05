The No. 3 / No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies forced game seven, during the NCAA Softball Championship – Blacksburg Regional, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats, 9-2. Freshmen pitcher Emma Lemley, returned to the mound, after struggling with illegal pitches during yesterday’s meeting against the Wildcats. Her efforts were off to a rocky start when her first pitch was called illegal. Throughout the day Lemley turned in four total illegal throws but pitched the entire game. Kentucky only scored two total runs, during the bottom of the second inning, briefly taking the lead before the Hokie defense held them scoreless for the remainder of the game.

1 DAY AGO