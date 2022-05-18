ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Lawsuit claims child sex abuse at LA County’s MacLaren Children’s Center

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 6 days ago

Los Angeles County was sued Tuesday by about 12 individuals who allege they were sexually assaulted as children while housed at the former county-run MacLaren Children’s Center.

The county operated the emergency shelter placement facility in El Monte — also known as MacLaren Hall — from 1961 to 2003. Children removed from their homes were temporarily housed there while awaiting placement with a foster family.

Run for much of the time by the county Probation Department, MacLaren Hall “was operated more like a prison, rather than a home for dependent children,” the Pomona Superior Court suit alleges.

Guards and staff frequently physically restrained and abused children, who also were frequently sexually assaulted and abused by staff members and other children because of poor supervision, the suit states.

“There have been numerous reports by former residents of being overmedicated, taunted by staff, restrained, physically beaten and mentally abused,” the suit states.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Adam Slater called MacLaren Children’s Center “a literal house of horrors for the children who were brought there, often taken from an abusive home only to be re-abused at MacLaren.”

“The county of Los Angeles had one responsibility — to protect and care for vulnerable children, but these children were sexually abused by the very people who were supposed to protect them and ignored by other adults when they reported the abuse,” Slater said.

A county Department of Children and Family Services representative issued a statement regarding the lawsuit.

“While the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services does not comment on pending litigation, the allegations leveled in any civil claim should and will be thoroughly examined,” the statement read.

“DCFS serves more than 29,000 vulnerable children and families in Los Angeles County and each of our nearly 9,000 employees is held to the highest standards. Our department has many safeguards in place to protect children in our care and to hold accountable those who violate laws and policies.”

Control of MacLaren Hall was transferred from the Probation Department to the Department of Social Services in 1976 following public outcry stemming from the inappropriate treatment of foster children, according to the suit.

Five MacLaren Hall employees were arrested in 1984 following discovery of their crimes against residents, including child molestation and selling drugs to children, the suit states.

Criminal background checks on the staff about 20 years ago showed that at least 17 employees had criminal histories that rendered them ineligible to work at the facility, according to the suit.

MacLaren Hall was closed in 2003 as part of a class-action settlement headed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Foster Children#Foster Parents#Violent Crime#The Pomona Superior Court
HeySoCal

LA County sees slight drop in COVID hospitalizations

The number of coronavirus patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has dropped below 400 after reaching its highest number since March, according to the latest state data. There were 385 COVID-positive patients at county hospitals on Sunday, down from 402 on Saturday. Of those patients, 49 were being treated in intensive care, up from 44 a day earlier.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Anaheim mayor announces resignation in face of FBI probe

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned Monday, saying he did not want to be a “distraction” as the FBI probes allegations he fed insider information to the Los Angeles Angels in the proposed sale of Angel Stadium, in the hopes of a substantial campaign donation, as well as cheating on sales taxes for a helicopter he bought.
ANAHEIM, CA
HeySoCal

Supervisor Kathryn Barger endorses recall of DA George Gascón

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Friday became the latest prominent voice to support the effort to recall District Attorney George Gascón — saying “the last straw” for her was a report detailing how zero-bail policies are diminishing the effectiveness of a diversion program aimed at steering mentally ill, addicted or homeless people into treatment rather than jail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Former Suge Knight attorney a no-show at sentencing

An attorney who briefly represented Marion “Suge” Knight in what was a murder case at the time failed to show up in court Tuesday for sentencing on conspiracy and perjury charges, prompting a judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest. Matthew Powell Fletcher, 57, pleaded guilty...
HeySoCal

61-year-old woman goes missing in Bell Gardens

Police Saturday circulated a photo of a 61-year-old woman who went missing in Bell Gardens. Valerie Denise Freeman was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, the Bell Gardens Police Department reported. Freeman was described as a 5-feet-4-inch tall Black woman weighing 110 pounds. Police urged anyone with information regarding...
BELL GARDENS, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy