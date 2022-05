The St. Louis Cardinals appear determined to get as many franchise icons as possible to pitch this season, especially if they’re not actually pitchers. Catcher Yadier Molina made an appearance on the mound during Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the Cardinals up 18-0 in the 9th, the team opted to save its actual pitchers and let Molina collect the final three outs. Since he couldn’t catch himself during warmups, Albert Pujols got behind the plate to get Molina ready instead.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO