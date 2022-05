Two teams have taken one more step in their quests for a 5A state championship. Both required a penalty shootout to do so. The Lehi Pioneers and the Alta Hawks won respective semifinal matches at Juan Diego High School Monday after 100 minutes of gameplay and a shootout, booking their spots in Wednesday’s 5A state championship game at Rio Tinto Stadium. The Pioneers won the day’s opening match 3-1 in the shootout (1-1 at the end of double overtime), while the Hawks won their shootout 3-2 (1-1 at the end of double overtime as well).

LEHI, UT ・ 10 HOURS AGO