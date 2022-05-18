Rockstar Energy Founder sets record with purchase of $39.6 million home in The Colony

PARK CITY, Utah — Russell Weiner, the billionaire that created Rockstar Energy Drink, has purchased a $39.6 million spec home in The Colony at White Pine Canyon, according to the Wall Street Journal .

The deal sets a new record for the most expensive home sale in Utah. The previous mark was held by former Nikola Motor CEO Trevor Milton and his $32.5 million ranch in Oakley.

The 17,500 square feet ski-in, ski-out home has six bedrooms, and includes amenities such as a bowling alley, indoor sports courts, a golf simulator, a “wellness wing,” and a system that filters the water and air and adjusts lighting according to the sun cycle.

In a statement, Weiner told the WSJ that Utah is “a pro-family and pro-business state” and he expects it to “keep attracting people, especially as people run from high tax states.” He also said that “real-estate values will only continue to rise in Utah because of demand.”

Engel & Völkers represented both Mr. Weiner and the developer Iluminus Group .

Iluminus Chief Creative Officer Davis Ostrander told the WSJ about the over $30 million build: “We really wanted to do something a bit different in the Park City market, up the ante as far as what can be done for a high-end, legacy-quality ski house.”

