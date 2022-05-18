ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Catalan Films Headed for Cannes

By Emilio Mayorga
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
From Berlin Golden Bear winner ‘Alcarrás’ to Cannes Competition title ‘Pacifiction,’ these projects will represent Catalonia at Cannes.

Alcarràs
Director: Carla Simón
The 2022 Berlin Golden Bear winner, a family farm drama marking the flagship title for Catalonia’s newest generation of cineastes.
Sales: MK2 Films

Amazing Elisa
Director: Sadrac González-Perellón
The next from 2017 BiFan Grand Jury Prize winner González- Perellón (“Black Hollow Cage”), once more mixing fantasy and family dynamics as Elisa, 12, seeks revenge after her mother’s tragic death. La Charito Films produces.
Sales: Filmax

The Beasts
Director: Rodrigo Sorogoyen
One of 2022’s most awaited Spanish titles, selected for Cannes Premiere, a Galicia-set thriller from Oscar-nominee Sorogoyen (“Mother”), produced by Arcadia, Caballo Films and Le Pacte.
Sales: Latido Films

The Communion Girl
Director: Víctor García
Film Factory’s genre play for Cannes: A revenge thriller drawing on an urban legend about a girl in a communion dress.
Sales: Film Factory

The Cuckoo’s Curse
Director: Mar Targarona
A vacation house swap goes dramatically awry in the latest from director-producer (“The Orphanage”) Targarona.
Sales: Film Factory

Duo
Director: Meritxell Colell
After “Con El Viento,” a second Malaga winning feature, here plumbing a dancer couple’s attempt to rekindle their relationship. Polar Star Films produces.
Sales: Begin Again

Lost & Found
Director: Jorge Dorado
From “The Head” director, a noirish thriller centered on Mario, who works at a lost and found office. Barcelona-based Setem- bro Cine (“A Fantastic Woman”) co-produces.
Sales: Filmax

La maternal
Director: Pilar Palomero
Directed by 2021 best picture Goya winner Palomero (“Schoolgirls”), a portrait of teenage motherhood re-teaming “Schoolgirls’” produc- ers Inicia Films (“Summer 1993”) and BTeam Prods (“Between Two Waters”).
Sales: Elle Driver

One Year, One Night
Director: Saki Lacuesta
Backed by Bambú (“Velvet”), a well-received Berlin competition entry plumbing the psychological trauma of Paris’ Bataclan terrorist attack. Two-time San Sebastián winner Lacuesta (“Between Two Waters”) directs.
Sales: Studiocanal

Pacifiction
Director: Albert Serra
The first Cannes competition title from 2019 Un Certain Regard winner Serra, a critique of mod- ern international politics set in French Polynesia. Andergraun, Serra’s label, co-produces.
Sales: Films Boutique

Los Renglones Torcidos de Dios
Director: Oriol Paulo
Creator of mind-bending suspense thrillers (“The Invisible Guest,” “Mirage”), Paulo returns with a period mystery tale set in a psychiatric ward. Nostromo Pictures produces.

Robot Dreams
Director: Pablo Berger
Toon from Berger (“Snow White”), a friendship story set in ’70s New York. Arcadia (“The Beasts”) produces.
Sales: Elle Driver

Stories Not to Be Told
Director: Cesc Gay
A Spanish-speaking star cast heading five stories aimed at making audiences’ skin crawl.
Sales: Filmax

Suro
Director: Mikel Gurrea
“Alcarràs” co-producer Lastor backs Basque Gurrea’s long-awaited debut, a rural Catalonia drama.
Sales: Reason8

Tros
Director: Pau Calpe Rufat
Calpe’s first feature as a director, a rural father-son relationship drama marking him out as a talent to track.
Sales: Film Factory.

Unicorns
Director: Álex Lora
Another Inicia title to track, made with Valencia’s Jaibo a drama about a young modern woman whose life falls apart.
Sales: Filmax

The Volunteer
Director: Nely Reguera
A Malaga Spanish Screenings buzz title, combining the large acting chops of star Carmen Machi and Reguera’s sharp sense of social ironies. Produced by Fasten Films, BTeam Prods and Homemade Films.
Sales: Bendita Films

Waiting for Dalí
Director: David Pujol
A restaurant-set romantic comedy set in ‘70s Cadaqués whose protagonists wait “Godot”-style for Salvador Dalí.
Sales: Embankment

Wild Flowers
Director: Jaime Rosales
Produced by Fresdeval, A Contracorriente, Oberon and France’s Luxbox, with Anna Castillo playing a threatened mother of two. The broadest audience play yet from “Beautiful Youth” director Rosales.
Sales: Film Factory

Wild Road
Director: Marc Recha
From Recha, in Cannes competition, a drama-thriller about a mother battling to save her son. Recha’s label Parallamps produces. In post.

John Hopewell contributed to this report.

