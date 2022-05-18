ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Brigitte Bardot to Be Focus of Documentary From ‘Ma Vie en Rose’ Director Alain Berliner (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gW1zY_0fhnYJvr00

Click here to read the full article.

Alain Berliner , who directed the BAFTA-nominated and Golden Globe-winning “Ma vie en rose,” is in pre-production on feature documentary “Bardot,” about French actor, singer and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot . Bardot is giving the project her full support, and will narrate the film herself.

“Bardot” is produced by Julien Loeffler, James Kermack and James Barton-Steel at Featuristic Films (“Laurent Garnier: Off the Record,” “Afghanistan”), teaming with Nicolas Bary (“Trouble at Timpetill,” “Little Spirou”) at TimpelPictures. They have released an exclusive first look image from the film.

The film will offer Bardot an opportunity “to speak openly about her life and revisit some of the issues she feels passionately about,” such as women’s place in society, animal welfare, deforestation and global warming, according to a statement from the producers. It will contain never seen before archive film and photos, as well as music from the 1950s and 1960s.

Berliner said: “The icon that is Brigitte Bardot remains a mystery. Today, she should be considered a feminist, a maverick, ahead of her time. But in her era, she was misunderstood, rebellious and out-of-step with the strict ideas of what a woman should be… when what she sought above all, was her freedom. She was, and still is, a rebel with a cause.”

Bardot started her acting career in 1952, and achieved international recognition for her role in “And God Created Woman” in 1956. She also caught the attention of French intellectuals. She was the subject of Simone de Beauvoir’s 1959 essay “The Lolita Syndrome,” which described her as a “locomotive of women’s history,” and built on existentialist themes to declare her the first and most liberated woman of post-war France.

Bardot won a David di Donatello best foreign actress award in 1961 for “The Truth,” and starred in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 movie “Le Mépris.” For her role in Louis Malle’s “Viva Maria!” (1965) she was nominated for the BAFTA Award for best foreign actress.

By the time Bardot retired from showbiz in 1973, she had acted in 47 films, performed in several musicals, and recorded more than 60 songs. She was awarded the Legion of Honour in 1985. After retiring, she became an animal rights activist and created the Brigitte Bardot Foundation. The documentary will address her provocative views on politics and race, which have made her a divisive figure in France.

Berliner has co-produced several feature films and is financing “Soma,” the first film of Miklos Keleti, and his own feature film, “Love, Sex and Little Contradictions,” both to be shot in the English language.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mike Myers: Shrek Is a ‘Dramatic Role’ and ‘I’d Be Thrilled’ to Do One ‘Shrek’ Film a Year

Click here to read the full article. Mike Myers wants more Shrek in his life. During a career-spanning video interview with GQ magazine, the iconic comedian said he’d be “thrilled” if he  was able to do one “Shrek” movie a year. Variety reported in 2018 that Universal was tasking Illumination founder Chris Meledandri with overseeing a “Shrek” revival, but a new installment has yet to be officially announced. “The Euro-centric form that is the fairytale is really about classicism,” Myers said. “When I was approached to do ‘Shrek’ I originally did it as a Canadian and then I re-recorded it as...
MOVIES
Variety

Rising South African Director Thati Pele ‘Braced’ for Breakout With Big-Screen Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Rising South African filmmaker Thati Pele, the director of the hit Netflix teen drama “Blood and Water” and the streamer’s new original series “Savage Beauty,” is preparing her first feature film, which will be produced by the team behind the Oscar-shortlisted LGBTQ drama “The Wound.” “Brace Yourself” unspools on a failed romantic island getaway, where straitlaced orthodontist Dr. Shaloba Molefe decides to kidnap her unravelling family and won’t let them leave until they love her again. The film is produced by Cait Pansegrouw and Elias Ribeiro for Urucu Media (“The Wound,” “This Is Not...
WORLD
Variety

Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret Talk Casting, Directing ‘Les Pires’

Click here to read the full article. Casting films is an unlikely path to writing and directing them, but Lise Akoka and Romane Guéret didn’t only succeed on that journey, they made the experience the basis of their first feature, “Les Pires (The Worst Ones),” earning a berth in Un Certain Regard. The French filmmakers met on the set of Rudi Rosenberg’s 2015 teen comedy “Le Nouveau (The New Kid).” Akoka worked as a casting director and acting coach, Guéret was a casting trainee, and the two became fast friends. “We were in the north of France, in those old mining...
MOVIES
Variety

David Bowie Doc Director Brett Morgen Paints a Portrait of an Artist in ‘Moonage Daydream’

Click here to read the full article. Nonfiction filmmaker Brett Morgen has taken on icons in his previous films including Jane Goodall (“Jane”), the Rolling Stones (“Crossfire Hurricane”) and Kurt Cobain (“Cobain: Montage of Heck”). With “Moonage Daydream,” he turns his lens on David Bowie. It may be Morgen’s biggest project yet — he combed through 5 million assets that the Bowie estate shared with him as well as “everything on YouTube,” Morgen said. He used Bowie performance footage, interview clips, movie clips, stills, artworks (including Bowie’s own paintings) and other visuals including animation to paint an impressionist portrait of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Berliner
Person
Brigitte Bardot
Person
Laurent Garnier
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Kirill Serebrennikov
Person
Jean Luc Godard
Person
Darrell Roodt
Person
Louis Malle
Variety

Netflix Swoops In With $50 Million Purchase of Emily Blunt, David Yates Film ‘Pain Hustlers’

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is wrapping up a deal for “Pain Hustlers,” a conspiracy film from David Yates that is set to star Emily Blunt. The pact, which is for global rights to the package, is said to be in the $50 million range, according to a knowledgable insider. The sale is the biggest one so far out of Cannes, where dealmaking has been slow going. Netflix has been enduring some headaches of its own — a drop in subscribers triggered a stock sell-off, which led to layoffs and mounting skepticism about the streamer. “Pain Hustlers” boasts a...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vie#Documentary#Ma Vie En Rose#Film Star#Golden Globe#French#Featuristic Films#Timpelpictures
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
realitytitbit.com

Winning American Idol comes with a cash prize and record deal

American Idol season 20 came to a close last night, after Noah Thompson was crowned the 2022 winner. HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson were the final three contestants, but American Idol fans all over the world were Team Noah. Although being known for winning American Idol is a prize...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

How ‘SNL’ Said Goodbye to Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney

Click here to read the full article. Survive, from New York: “Saturday Night Live” will continue on without four prominent departing cast members, but most of them got a chance to offer up a few final laughs before the show completed its 47th season. Word that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson planned to leave the venerable late-night series after Saturday’s broadcast leaked out late in the week. That made appearances by the actors all the more emotional during NBC’s broadcast of SNL’s season finale. McKinnon made one more run as Ms. Rafferty, the down-and-out woman who is...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Amber Heard Lost $50 Million Due to Johnny Depp ‘Abuse Hoax’ Claims, Expert Says

Click here to read the full article. An entertainment industry expert testified Monday that Amber Heard lost $45 million to $50 million in endorsements and TV and film income over claims that she faked domestic violence allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard’s team called the expert, Kathryn Arnold, as well as a psychiatrist and an orthopedic surgeon as the defamation trial began its sixth and final week. Heard’s lawyers were also expected to call Depp to the stand on Monday, but they ultimately decided they did not need his testimony. Depp previously testified over four days in April. Heard’s side is seeking...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Laura Dern Says 20-Year Age Gap With Sam Neill Felt ‘Completely Appropriate’ 30 Years Ago

Click here to read the full article. Laura Dern and Sam Niell headlined Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park” as paleobotanist Ellie Sattler and paleontologist Alan Grant, respectively. The two characters fall in love during the film despite the 20-year age gap that existed between Dern and Niell during the making of the film. Dern was 23 years old when filming started and 26 when the movie opened in 1993. Niell, on the other hand, was 43 years old during the shoot. Neither actor was too concerned with their age gap and their characters’ romance. “I am 20 years older than...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Variety

Halsey Claims Label ‘Won’t Let Me’ Release New Song ‘Unless They Can Fake a Viral Moment on TikTok’

Click here to read the full article. Halsey vented her frustrations at her record label in a TikTok on Sunday morning, claiming that they’re being blocked from releasing a “song I love” for marketing reasons. “Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” reads the text starting the 29-second clip. With the unreleased track apparently playing in the background and a frown on their face, Halsey (who uses she/they pronouns) continued: “I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

63K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy