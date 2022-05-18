ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump-backed Mastriano wins GOP governor nod

By MARC LEVY Associated Press
 6 days ago
Mastriano

HARRISBURG — Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor on Tuesday, beating eight other candidates and a party establishment that had tried to head off his nomination over fears that he is too extreme to win the general election in the presidential battleground.

Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel and state senator since 2019 who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will face Democrat Josh Shapiro in the November election.

Mastriano, once viewed as a fringe candidate, spent almost nothing on TV ads and largely shunned interviews with independent news organizations. Mastriano beat a number of Republican rivals who outspent him and he suggested that he can again win a fall election where he will be outspent.

“We had the hardest-working campaign in this primary,” Mastriano told a cheering crowd in a Chambersburg event hall. “We’re going to have the hardest-working campaign in the general election.”

Democrats, meanwhile, were united behind Shapiro, the state’s two-term elected attorney general. Shapiro was uncontested on the primary ballot after wrapping up the endorsement of the state party and its top allies, including the AFL-CIO, and raising more than $20 million since early 2021.

Mastriano and Shapiro are vying for the right to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is constitutionally term-limited after entering office in 2015. The winner in the fall general election is likely to share power with a Republican-led Legislature, where entrenched GOP majorities have controlled the floors for nearly all of the past three decades.

Shapiro helped cement his reputation with a landmark grand jury investigation into child sexual abuse coverups inside Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses and defending Pennsylvania’s 2020 election result against attempts in court to overturn it by Trump and his allies.

His electoral success statewide and fundraising prowess cleared the field of rivals. Shapiro, 48, is a former state House member and county commissioner from Montgomery County.

Shapiro tested positive for COVID-19, his campaign said Tuesday. He was experiencing mild symptoms and was isolating at home, it said.

In a statement, Shapiro said he knows Pennsylvanians are worried right now, “and that’s why they need a governor they can count on and one who can meet this moment.”

He called Mastriano a “dangerous extremist who wants to take away our freedoms.”

Mastriano, 58, represents a Senate district based in conservative Franklin County on Pennsylvania’s southern border with Maryland.

On stage in Chambersburg, Mastriano said, “our No. 1 goal is first, is to restore freedom.”

In his campaign, he connected with far-right GOP voters through appearances on conservative broadcasters, a tireless ground campaign that dotted the state with his yard signs and endorsing conspiracy theories, including Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election from him.

He also emphasized his military background, Christian beliefs and hard-line conservative positions on abortion and guns.

Mastriano was well on his way to victory when Trump endorsed him on Saturday. In the final days of the campaign, party officials tried to consolidate support around former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, the Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, in a long-shot bid to defeat Mastriano.

Mastriano slammed it as a “backroom deal.”

In 2020, Mastriano became a rising force in Pennsylvania’s right-wing politics, gaining a following by leading anti-shutdown rallies during the early days of the pandemic to protest Wolf’s orders to wear masks in public, close down non-essential businesses and educate school children remotely.

Mastriano went on to pad his support among hardcore Trump backers by working with the former president to overturn his loss in 2020’s election in the presidential battleground state. That earned Mastriano a subpoena from the U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

He later organized bus trips to the U.S. Capitol for Trump’s Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, where he was seen in footage with his wife passing through breached barricades set up by Capitol Police.

Trump endorsed Mastriano over the protests of many party officials who feared he cannot win over the moderate voters necessary to prevail in politically divided Pennsylvania.

Shapiro’s campaign, meanwhile, closed the primary campaign by running a TV ad portraying Mastriano as extreme and saying that if Mastriano wins, “it’s a win for what Donald Trump stands for.”

Mastriano has insisted to supporters that he is not extreme and that his platforms — including eliminating mail-in voting, expanding gun rights, banning abortion and banishing school property taxes — enjoy broad support.

Rather, he says Democrats — including President Joe Biden — are far-left radicals while the Republican “swamp” was trying to defeat him.

Republican voters had to choose from among nine names on the ballot for governor, even though two said they had ended their campaigns and endorsed Barletta as part of a last-ditch attempt to help defeat Mastriano.

Barletta had picked up a number of endorsements by current and former Republican officeholders, including members of Congress.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's (L&I) Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) joined workforce development professionals this week at Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) for an annual summit to highlight the integral role apprenticeship programs play for employers in both attracting and maintaining a skilled workforce.
ATLANTA (AP) — takes center stage in Tuesday's primary elections as and try to fight back challengers endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who is for his 2020 election defeat in the state. is testing Republican voters' tolerance for controversy in her primary. On the Democratic side, U.S....
LANCASTER — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the state's high-profile U.S. Senate contest, has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke, his wife and his campaign said Sunday. Fetterman, 52, won the Democratic nomination while...
WILKES-BARRE — The city Monday created a pothole reporting line with a dedicated number of (570) 208-4237. A representative of Mayor George Brown's office will staff the line for residents to report the locations of potholes. If a representative is unavailable, the caller can leave a voicemail. "By...
A New Mexico facility where researchers work to restore forests devastated by fires faced an almost cruelly ironic threat: The largest wildfire burning in the U.S. was fast approaching. Owen Burney and his team knew they had to save what they...
If you drive Pennsylvania's roads, or any roads for that matter, you are certain to encounter all sorts of drivers — fast drivers, hurry-up drivers, tailgaters, lane-weavers, even way too slow drivers. And you will no doubt encounter rude...
Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society director Tony Brooks will host the annual spring architectural walking tour of downtown Wilkes-Barre at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28 starting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 35 South Franklin St. The tour will explore three centuries...
Karen Keys-Turner, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) federal security director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, said Memorial Day Weekend is around the corner and already this month TSA has started to see an uptick in checkpoint volume. "Travel volume here at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is currently at about 70% of pre-pandemic levels,"...
WILKES-BARRE — Jim Brogna, Vice President of Strategic Partnership at Allied Services, said over the past 14 years, since MotorWorld Lexus has shared the Lexus Champions for Charity award with Allied Services, the Autism Golf Classic at Huntsville Golf Club has been elevated to one of the premiere charity golf events in the region.
WILKES-BARRE — The city's annual celebration of the arts showed no signs of slowing on its final day, as a vibrant crowd returned to Public Square on Sunday for one more chance to check out what some of the area's finest artists have to offer. The fourth...
WILKES-BARRE — A woman stabbed in a grocery store parking lot Thursday afternoon described her attacker as having a "crazy" look before the attack, a criminal complaint said. The complaint also said three children with Natasha Watson yelled "Please stop" as they watched the attack and resisted...
WILKES-BARRE — For well over 20 years since a location change, The Video Game Store, just off Public Square at 28 S. Main St., has been keeping local gamers supplied and stocked with whatever they may need. Steve Green originally opened the store in Midtown Village, as self-proclaimed store...
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won their second straight over the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday afternoon 6-2. Ken Waldichuk's solid RailRiders debut was backed by a big seventh inning by the SWB offense. Waldichuk made his Triple-A debut on Sunday at...
WILKES-BARRE — Good reads and good eats were enjoyed in equal measure Saturday afternoon at the North Branch of the Osterhout Free Library, as the Friends of the Osterhout held their annual Books, Baskets and Bake Sale. The library has been holding the annual book sale for around 12...
