After a successful outing in the NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regionals, South Florida has qualified for the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. At regionals, the Bulls finished in four out of 14 on the 72-par, 7048 yards of green thanks to the collective contribution of the team. Some golfers were able to give the Bulls the momentum they needed throughout the tournament.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO