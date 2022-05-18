ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets GM: Team hasn't had conversations with Kyrie Irving yet about his contract

By HoopsHype
 6 days ago
Talks between Irving, Marks and Nets owner Joe Tsai have yet to happen. “I look forward to [it],” Marks told YES Network. “We have not had a conversation yet. So I look forward to getting in a room with him and Joe and his team, and we will. We’ll see what it looks like for Kyrie moving forward here, and what he needs from us and so forth. “So, again, it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on what hypothetical could happen, because we don’t know. We haven’t had those conversations with Kyrie yet. But when they do, we’ll see if it’s the right fit for both sides.”

Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post

If Irving opts out, he would be eligible for a four-year, $189.7 million extension or even a five-year, $245.6 million deal, with only the Nets able to offer him the fifth year. If he picks up his option, he could ink extensions of either three or four years, picking up in 2023-24, but that would require leaving more than $5 million on the table next season. The Nets should be expected to try to protect themselves, either with a shorter deal or baked-in incentives. Irving’s current four-year, $136 million deal contains a total of $4.3 million in incentives, per Spotrac, with $3 million of that so-called “unlikely bonuses.” -via New York Post / May 18, 2022

Kristian Winfield: Sean Marks says he hasn’t discussed a long-term extension with Kyrie Irving yet, and that Kyrie has to decide on his player option as well: “I think that’s been something we’ve been discussing and that’s something we’ll debrief on.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / May 11, 2022

Brian Mahoney: Sean Marks non-committal on Kyrie Irving’s future. Says the Nets want a player who will be available, among other things. -via Twitter @briancmahoney / May 11, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

