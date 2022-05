(Seguin) – The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees will be considering a salary increase for all district employees during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The district tonight will be proposing a 4.5 percent increase on the salary step schedule for all returning teachers, librarians, nurses, and diagnosticians. This bumps the starting teacher salary from $51,500 to $54,000. It’s also being proposed that all other professional staff receive a 4 percent increase and a 4.5 percent increase for paraprofessionals. Maintenance, custodial and child nutrition employees, if approved, would also receive a $2 per hour increase while transportation drivers and monitors would receive a $3 per hour increase.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO