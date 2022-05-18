Unique experience of life with dementia

Dementia Live gives unique perspective into life with dementia. Staff and loved ones at The Watermark at Continental Ranch got to experience the technology firsthand.

Karen Rorke, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Watermark, says, “knowledge truly can change the trajectory of the experience when you have to go through it with a loved one that has dementia.”

With the use of headphones and glasses, participants are asked to complete a number of tasks in a residential room. What makes completing the tasks difficult is you can’t hear what’s being asked of you because of the audio being fed through the headphones.

Rorke says her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 7 years ago. That was when she found her true calling in life.

She says, “it’s about the person that has the diagnosis but it’s very much about the family and extended family.”

Allowing caregivers and family members to go through the experience can help them become more empathic when dealing with someone with dementia.

Caregiver Sarah Weber says, “it makes you not take things for granted, that’s for sure.”

After going through the experience, she says it will help her be the best caregiver for patients with dementia.

