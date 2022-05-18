ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Unique experience of life with dementia

By Heidi Alagha
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Usvut_0fhnWGmk00

Dementia Live gives unique perspective into life with dementia. Staff and loved ones at The Watermark at Continental Ranch got to experience the technology firsthand.

Karen Rorke, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Watermark, says, “knowledge truly can change the trajectory of the experience when you have to go through it with a loved one that has dementia.”

With the use of headphones and glasses, participants are asked to complete a number of tasks in a residential room. What makes completing the tasks difficult is you can’t hear what’s being asked of you because of the audio being fed through the headphones.

Rorke says her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 7 years ago. That was when she found her true calling in life.

She says, “it’s about the person that has the diagnosis but it’s very much about the family and extended family.”

Allowing caregivers and family members to go through the experience can help them become more empathic when dealing with someone with dementia.

Caregiver Sarah Weber says, “it makes you not take things for granted, that’s for sure.”

After going through the experience, she says it will help her be the best caregiver for patients with dementia.

——-
Heidi Alagha is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 . Heidi spent 5 years as the morning anchor in Waco where she was named the best anchor team by the Texas Associated Press. When Heidi isn’t working, she loves to watch movies, hang out with her dog Louie, and visit family. Heidi is also bilingual. She speaks Arabic. Heidi is very excited to be calling Tucson her new home and can’t wait to explore all the wonderful places Tucson has to offer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Heidi by emailing heidi.alagha@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 1

Related
KOLD-TV

Pediatric suicide attempts on rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is a startling nationwide trend, suicide attempts among preteens are on the rise. That is according to a study published in JAMA, and the increase started long before the pandemic. Dr. Hilary McClafferty is the Section Chief Medical Director of Pediatric Emergency Medicine...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Tucson, AZ
Health
City
Tucson, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Free summer camps for kids

As the Arizona summer heat sets in and temperatures go up, so will the number of kids looking for something to do over the summer. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson are offering an all-day free 6-week summer program for kids between 7 and 17-years-old. It’s called AZOnTrack summer camp.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tohono Chul announces series of summer events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tohono Chul on Monday, May 23, announced its latest series of summer events. The series runs June 1 through Sept. 4. The gardens will have expanded hours, free admission periods, and an array of programming geared to folks who may not know Tohono Chul yet and for regulars who may want to try something new.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Kgun 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC 15 News

'Top Chef' season finale set in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson restaurant will take center stage on a major cooking show next week. The season finale of Bravo's "Top Chef" was filmed at El Charro late last year. The episode, titled "Cactus Makes Perfect," will air at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26. According to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Awareness Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week – May 23rd through 27th – marks Heat Awareness Week across the state of Arizona. Whether you are a new resident of Arizona, or you’ve lived here your entire life, it is important to revisit the dangers of extreme heat and how we can keep ourselves safe during the summer months.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy