Seguin, TX

SISD celebrates its teachers of the year

By Cindy Aguirre
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Seguin) — The school year can’t wrap up without celebrating the daily accomplishments of all teachers especially those selected as the Teacher of the Year for their respective Seguin ISD campus. The top 13 teachers in the Seguin ISD for...

SEDC to host Industry Signing Day for Seguin ISD

(Seguin) — The Seguin Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) will be celebrating its second annual Seguin Industry Signing Day in recognition of students choosing to enter career pathways leading to in-demand careers and occupations directly from high school. Seguin Industry Signing Day encourages partnerships between high schools and community/technical colleges...
‘Senior Prank’ Gone Wrong in New Braunfels Forces School Closure

I am seeing many examples of 'Senior Pranks' on social media, and I have also seen a few that have gotten out of hand. This story comes out of New Braunfels, Texas. Seniors at New Braunfels went too far! According to a Facebook post, the pranks were supposed to be cute and innocent such as confetti-filled balloons all over the gym. however, that was not the case!
Seguin ISD to consider salary increases districtwide

(Seguin) – The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees will be considering a salary increase for all district employees during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The district tonight will be proposing a 4.5 percent increase on the salary step schedule for all returning teachers, librarians, nurses, and diagnosticians. This bumps the starting teacher salary from $51,500 to $54,000. It’s also being proposed that all other professional staff receive a 4 percent increase and a 4.5 percent increase for paraprofessionals. Maintenance, custodial and child nutrition employees, if approved, would also receive a $2 per hour increase while transportation drivers and monitors would receive a $3 per hour increase.
Badges, Bikes & Tykes!

It was a hot one Saturday, but the Seguin community still came out in droves to support the Seguin PD & Seguin FD as they hosted the annual Badges, Bikes & Tykes event at Max Starcke Park. Nearly 2,000 people attended and 159 bikes were raffled off, pl;us grand prizes were given away. Many community members volunteered, hosted booths and donated making the event possible. As they say, it takes a village. Photos by Lizz Daniels.
South San ISD Board votes to terminate Superintendent

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Changes are coming to the South San ISD. At Wednesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, the board voted 3 to 2 to terminate Superintendent Marc Puig. Puig had been on paid administrative leave since December pending the results of an investigation of a...
Peter Gordon Campbell

Peter Gordon Campbell, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on May 19th, 2022. He was born the fifth of seven children on August 15, 1937 in the family log cabin in Guadalupe County. He was preceded in death by his beautiful, care-giver wife, Judy Jahns Campbell, parents: Patrick Lawrence Campbell and Catherine McCleary Campbell, sisters: Patsy Ruth Smith and Betty Hyden and brothers, Michael Campbell, James “Big Louie” Campbell, Eddie Campbell, and Roger Campbell. He is survived by his children: Randall Jahns Campbell and wife Mary, Russell Todd Campbell and wife Sylvie, and Robin Shellard and husband Mark. Grandchildren: Sarah Campbell, Andrew Campbell and wife Becca, Koy Kunkel, Kamryn Kunkel and Katherine Shellard and eight adored great-grand dogs.
Evelyne Hedwig Raske

Evelyne Hedwig Raske, age 96 of McQueeney, Texas passed away on May 20, 2022. Evelyne was born on September 29, 1925 in Guadalupe County, Texas to Antonie (Woelke) and Ewald Schroeder. She is preceded in death in 1992 by her husband, Louis, Oma and Opa Woelke, and her mother. She...
Pearland PD, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office come together to support local woman as she observes the anniversary of her husband’s death

(Seguin) — When you are part of law enforcement, you and your family become a part of a family that has no jurisdictions. That was proven true for one local woman who recently was surprised with a visit by the Pearland Police Department – a visit that helped make the 49th anniversary of her husband’s death a bit more tolerable.
