SISD celebrates its teachers of the year

Peter Gordon Campbell, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on May 19th, 2022. He was born the fifth of seven children on August 15, 1937 in the family log cabin in Guadalupe County. He was preceded in death by his beautiful, care-giver wife, Judy Jahns Campbell, parents: Patrick Lawrence Campbell and Catherine McCleary Campbell, sisters: Patsy Ruth Smith and Betty Hyden and brothers, Michael Campbell, James “Big Louie” Campbell, Eddie Campbell, and Roger Campbell. He is survived by his children: Randall Jahns Campbell and wife Mary, Russell Todd Campbell and wife Sylvie, and Robin Shellard and husband Mark. Grandchildren: Sarah Campbell, Andrew Campbell and wife Becca, Koy Kunkel, Kamryn Kunkel and Katherine Shellard and eight adored great-grand dogs.
