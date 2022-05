PENDLETON, Ore. — A Free Kids Fishing Day will be held at Twin Ponds on June 4 through the Umatilla National Forest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and local businesses. Kids can learn how to fish, win prizes, eat food and meet Smokey Bear at the event. It starts at 8 a.m. and goes through noon. Those without fishing poles will be able to borrow one.

OREGON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO