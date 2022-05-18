ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCrory, Cawthorn lose. Plus 26 other election night results

By Ashley Mahoney
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 6 days ago
It was an evening of brisk departures, expected victories and surprises in the North Carolina primary election.

State of play: More than 109,000 people voted, including 43,000 who voted early, per the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections . The latter set a new record for a primary election in a non-presidential year, according to Mecklenburg Elections director Michael Dickerson.

  • Of note: Voter turnout rose after the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade .

  • Separately, absentee ballots will be counted if they were postmarked by Election Day. They will not be counted if they arrive after 5pm on the Friday following the election.

Why it matters : You can only vote for one party in a primary, and the results determine which candidates from each party face off in November, meaning some races are essentially determined in the primary given the Democratic party dominates in Charlotte.

    • Keep in mind, l ocal leaders make the decisions impacting our daily lives — from setting property tax rates to pandemic response.

    By the numbers: Mecklenburg County has just under 788,000 registered voters : 42.4% registered Democrat, 20.6% registered Republican and 36.2% registered unaffiliated.

    • Unaffiliated voters recently became the largest group registered in North Carolina.

    Our 2022 primary election superlatives:

    Quickest exit: Pat McCrory. AP called the former governor and Charlotte mayor’s loss in the U.S. Senate race at 7:47pm — just 17 minutes after the polls closed. Most likely to speak too soon: Madison Cawthorn. Shortly before losing his re-election bid, Cawthorn held a press conference and said he was going to win. Less than an hour later
    he conceded to Chuck Edwards .

    Most interesting newcomer: Stephanie Hand. The clergy member, who has the support of influential South Charlotte residents, cruised to victory in the District 6 primary. She could give incumbent Republican Tariq Bokhari a stiff challenge in the general.

    Most consistent: Pat Cotham. Cotham, who was the top vote-getter in the at-large county commissioners race, now has finished first or second in that election every primary since 2012. (The top three move on to the general each year.)

    Now for the primary results:

    Of note: Again, these are primary results. They do not reflect every name that will be on your ballot in November.

    Local:

    District Attorney

    Incumbent Spencer Merriweather , the county’s first Black district attorney, beat former public defender Tim Emry . There is no Republican opponent for the general election.

    Why it matters: If Roe v. Wade is overturned and North Carolina bans abortions, it will be up to the district attorney to enforce laws passed by the state and federal officials, placing him at the center of a debate about whether to prosecute abortions .

    • In the prior two elections, Merriweather showed a quiet and steady political power, winning at least 70% of the vote in each.

          Sheriff

          Incumbent Sheriff Gary McFadden, a f ormer homicide detective and reality TV star, beat two Democratic challengers: Aujiena (Gina) Hicks, who fired by McFadden in 2019, a nd Marquis Robinson. He is unopposed in the general election.

          • McFadden became sheriff in 2018, making national headlines as “The sheriff who’s defying ICE ” less than a year after being sworn in.
          • Of note: Hicks was the first Black woman to run for sheriff.

          Charlotte Mayor

          Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, a Democrat who is running for her third term, will face Republican Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao , a first-time candidate with a background in media and finance.

          Charlotte City Council

          Why it matters: Expect to see new faces on council, as members like Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt chose not to run for reelection.

          • District 5 opened up when council member Matt Newton decided to run for district court judge.
          • Greg Phipps, who was appointed in 2021 to fill James “Smuggie” Mitchell ‘s vacant at-large seat, isn’t running.
          • District 1 Rep. Larken Egleston ran at-large and lost.

          At-large

          Why it matters: If there was a race to watch, this was it, but not for the reasons we initially thought.

          Incumbent at-large council member Braxton Winston received the most votes in the Democratic primary.

          Go deeper: Braxton Winston brings home most votes in Democratic City Council primary

          Charlotte City Council districts. Courtesy of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. Check your precinct location , or view a detailed map of all precincts .

          District 1: It covers parts of Uptown, and neighborhoods just to the North, East and South, including Plaza Midwood, Dilworth, Druid Hills and NoDa.

          District 2: Incumbent Democrat Malcolm Graham , whose district covers much of west Charlotte, will face Republican Mary Lineberger Barnett .

          District 3: Incumbent Democrat Victoria Watlington , whose district includes southwest Charlotte, will face Republican James H. Bowers .

          District 4: Incumbent Democrat Renee Perkins Johnson , whose district includes northern Charlotte, is unopposed in the general.

          District 5: Democrat Marjorie Molina, a member of the city’s Equitable Development Commission, is also unopposed in the general.

          District 6: United Methodist clergy person Stephanie Hand will try to unseat incumbent Republican Tariq Bokhari in southeast Charlotte.

          District 7: Incumbent Republican Ed Driggs will represent the Ballantyne area for another term. He faces no primary or general election opponents.

          Of note: You can view an interactive map of City Council district boundaries here .

          Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners

          At-large: Longtime commissioner Ella Scarborough is on medical leave and will not be running for reelection.

          District 2: I ncumbent Vilma Leake beat Angela Edwards in the Democratic primary. Edwards also ran against Leake in 2018.

          District 6: Incumbent Susan Rodriguez-McDowell did not have an opponent in the Democratic primary, but Republican Jeremy Brasch , who previously ran for an at-large seat, beat Desiree Zapata Miller , the former president of the Mecklenburg Republican Women’s Club.

          Board of County Commissioners districts. Courtesy of Mecklenburg County Board of Elections

          State:

          State Senate

          Mecklenburg County has six state Senate districts ( see printable map , and interactive map for street-level detail ). Only one had multiple candidates in a primary.

          District 42

          Representing southeast Charlotte, Republican c ardiologist Cheryl Russo will face current state Rep. Rachel Hunt, a democrat.

          N.C. House

          N.C. House maps for Mecklenburg in 2022. See interactive map for street-level detail .

          Of note: Mecklenburg has 13 state House districts.

          District 103

          This south Charlotte/Matthews seat is being vacated by Rachel Hunt, who’s running for the state Senate seat above.

          • Rachel Hunt, who is vacating this seat to run for state Senate, asked a ttorney Laura Budd to run. Budd will face Republican state Rep. Bill Brawley , who lost his old seat to Hunt in 2018.

          District 107

          Covers north Charlotte around I-77.

          District 112

          Covers Mint Hill and parts of east Charlotte.

          Federal:

          U.S. Senate

          The race to fill incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Burr’s seat continues to draw national attention. Democrat Cheri Beasley will face U.S. Rep. Ted Budd , who was endorsed by former President Trump.

          Go deeper: Trump-endorsed Ted Budd wins N.C. GOP Senate primary

          Of note: Beasley, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, raised a reported $3.7 million in the first quarter.

          • And on the Republican side, f ormer Charlotte Mayor and Gov. Pat McCrory was an early exit Tuesday night. AP called the race 17 minutes after the polls closed.

          U.S. House

          Mecklenburg’s Congressional Districts. Courtesy of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections

          Legal challenges over redistricting reshaped Charlotte-area residents’ representation in Congress, dividing the county into two districts: The 12th and the 14th.

          12th district

          The district, which includes north Mecklenburg County and Cabarrus County, favors Democrats, with 64% of the votes in its precincts going to President Biden in 2020.

          Democratic incumbent Rep. Alma Adams will face Republican real estate investor Tyler Lee .

          14th district

          Another Democrat-leaning district, it includes south Mecklenburg and Gaston County — 57% of the voters in its precincts favored Biden in 2020.

          Democratic State Sen. Jeff Jackson , who dropped out of the U.S. Senate race late last year, will face Republican Pat Harrigan , a Hickory resident who owns a firearms manufacturing company. Both served in the military.

          Judges

          Superior Court

          District 26D: Democrat David H. Strickland beat Mecklenburg County District Court Judge Roy H. Wiggins .

          • Strickland does not have a Republican opponent in the general election.

          District Court: District 26

          Seat 18: Democrat Cecila Oseguera , a bilingual Spanish speaker with two decades of experience as an attorney, beat Keith Smith. Oseguera does not have a GOP opponent for November.

          Seat 19: Mecklenburg County magistrate Samantha Mobley , a Democrat, beat assistant public defender Belal Elrahal. Mobley also does not have an opponent in the general.

          Seat 01: Shante’ Burke-Hayer , who practices family law, beat Mecklenburg County m agistrate Christopher Bazzle, and will not face a competitor in November.

          N.C. Supreme Court

          Seat 05: Republican Curtis “Trey” Allen , a former Marine who was appointed g eneral counsel for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts in 2021, will face Democrat Judge Sam Ervin IV , who was elected to the state Supreme Court on Nov. 4, 2014.

          N.C. Court of Appeals

          District 9: Republican Donna Stroud , the current c hief judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals will face Democrat Judge Brad Salmon .

          District 11: Michael Stading , a Republican who served as a prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and a District Court judge, and currently serves as a JAG officer in the Air Force, will face Democrat Judge Darren Jackson , who was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the Court of Appeals in 2020.

          District Court Districts. Courtesy of the North Carolina Judicial Branch

          What’s next:

          July 26: The Charlotte City Council general election was pushed back because of census delays and rescheduled for July.

          Sept. 9: Absentee ballots mailed out for the general election.

          Oct. 20-Nov. 5: Early voting for the general election.

          Nov. 8: Election Day. You can vote from 6:30am-7:30pm at your designated polling place.

          Additional resources: Use voter search to check if you’re registered.

            • To find your polling place and other key info, visit the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections website .
            • Search your name on the North Carolina Board of Elections website to look up your districts.

          The post McCrory, Cawthorn lose. Plus 26 other election night results appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

          Axios Charlotte

          Big beer news: Asheville favorite Burial opens in Plaza Midwood this June

          Asheville’s Burial Beer Co., widely regarded as one of the top breweries in the country, will open a new Charlotte taproom and bottle shop called The House of Relics on June 4 in the former Boris & Natasha space. Why it matters: Burial is a favorite among beer drinkers in Asheville and across the country. Its […] The post Big beer news: Asheville favorite Burial opens in Plaza Midwood this June appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
          ASHEVILLE, NC
          Axios Charlotte

          N.Y. Butcher Shoppe will add a Lake Norman location in June

          Antonio Tillery got into the butcher business to escape the restaurant business. But after he and business partner Brian Miller left Maggiano’s and opened their first Charlotte-area New York Butcher Shoppe in 2019, they had an idea: Cook the meat they sell, and feed it to people on a plate, kind of like a — […] The post N.Y. Butcher Shoppe will add a Lake Norman location in June appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
          CHARLOTTE, NC
          Axios Charlotte

          American Airlines adds 68 new direct flights for college football

          American Airlines is gearing up for college football season by adding flights for fans. What’s happening: The world’s largest airline, which has a major presence at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, will add 68 new direct flights catering to college football this fall. Flights go on sale Tuesday, May 17. Plus, they’ll fly bigger planes on Oct. […] The post American Airlines adds 68 new direct flights for college football appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
          CHARLOTTE, NC
          Axios Charlotte

          46 must-try cheap eats in Charlotte around $10

          These days, everything from gas to a carton of eggs is expensive. As Charlotte continues to grow (and rent continues to increase) the cost of dining out goes up, too. Fortunately for your wallet, we’ve rounded up 46 Charlotte restaurants that have menu items for around $10. Editors’ not: This article was last updated on […] The post 46 must-try cheap eats in Charlotte around $10 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
          Axios Charlotte

          Axios Charlotte

          Charlotte, NC
