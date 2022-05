Finding a complete meal for just $2.05 is a challenge, but there is one place in Northampton County where that price is within reach. And there's no tipping. The establishment is not for everybody, though, and ambience is lacking. The $2.05 bill is for a tray of prison food. Even with a 34% increase over the previous contract for Northampton County Prison food, the cost of "three square meals per day" is just $6.15. The county taxpayers, not the inmates, pick up the tab.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO