In an effort to return to the roots of the Elizabethtown Nature Park’s intended use, an effort has begun to name trees throughout the outdoor attraction. According to city Public Information Officer Amy Inman, the project is the joint work of City Clerk and ABC Administrator Jessica Graham, Parks and Recreation Director Seth Breitner, Freeman Lake Park and Elizabethtown Nature Park Manager Kerray Wooten, the city’s intern Dylan Barnes from Elizabethtown High School and two retired University of Kentucky foresters, Jim Vail and Al Freeland.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO