Unofficial election investigator; undisclosed evidence; behind the Big Lie; Foxconn reflections; future of refugee resettlement. Of note: This week we highlight our story detailing how the nonprofit Thomas More Society law firm and its attorney, Erick Kaardal, are playing an unofficial — but central — role in the taxpayer-funded investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. Reporter Matt Mencarini found that Kaardal has filed numerous unsuccessful lawsuits aimed at overturning the 2020 election or accusing election officials of malfeasance. Since September, Kaardal and his law firm have subleased office space for about $3,000 a month directly from Gableman’s company, Mencarini found.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO