Dallas, TX

Dallas Officer Again Arrested On Child Sex Charges

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WBAP/KLIF) — A Dallas cop arrested a second time on child sexual assault charges. The Dallas Police Department initiated an investigation into officer Tyrone Williams Jr., last year, after the...

Fire Truck Stolen, Recovered

Balch Springs (WBASP/KLIF) – A Plano Fire Department truck that was stolen from a maintenance facility in Balch Springs Saturday afternoon was recovered later that same day in Dallas. The truck is brand new, and was getting some finishing touches at a service center in Balch Springs when an unidentified person climbed into it, and drove it away. It was stopped by Dallas Police about two hours later in downtown Dallas. The driver of the truck was taken into custody. That truck is valued somewhere between $700,000 and $800,000 depending on how it’s equipped.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
Parkland Health Reminding Residents its Offering COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines in Dallas County

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Parkland Health is reminding residents that its centers are still offering COVID-19 testing and vaccines throughout Dallas County. The push comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country. Earlier this month, researchers at UT Southwestern predicted a rise in North Texas hospitalizations in the coming weeks.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Runoff Election Day in Texas; Polls Open 7am-7pm

Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Today is Election Day for the texas primary runoff races. Candidates for Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Railroad Commissioner, Land Commissioner, Comptroller of Public Accounts and several U-S House seats are being considered. The most closely watched race is the contest between incumbent Attorney General Ken...
DALLAS, TX
WBAP Morning News: Title 42 Extended￼

Eric Cedillo, a DFW Immigration Attorney, joined the WBAP Morning News to talk about Title 42, which a judge recently blocked the Biden admin from ending. What does this mean? Will anything change?
DALLAS, TX
Allen ISD Hires News HS Football Coach

ALLEN (WBAP/KLIF) – One of Texas most renowned high school football programs announced its next Head Coach on Monday. Lee Wiginton has been named the Head Coach of the Allen Eagles football program, Allen ISD announced. According to the district, Wiginton is currently the Head Coach of Midlothian Heritage High School and President of the Texas High School Coaches Association. He brings a total of 22 years of head coaching experience to Allen.
ALLEN, TX
TUESDAY: Good chance of showers and storms; High near 79

A Flood Watch is in effect for counties east of I-35 and south of I- 30 from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening. Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. South southeast wind between 11 and 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

