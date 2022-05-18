ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Gov. Brad Little beats GOP primary challenge from Trump-backed lieutenant governor

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) comfortably beat back a challenge from Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R) in Tuesday's Republican primary. McGeachin, best known outside...

theweek.com

Comments / 1

BadGirl31
5d ago

Good example that good Republicans don't need any Trump Taliban endorsement..it will be nice if the real Republicans can take back the GOP..

Reply
3
Related
The Week

With Kemp rally, Pence prepares for 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence knows what he's doing. That is, he knows what his plan to rally for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday night represents — a significant break with former President Donald Trump — and "the symbolism alone will stand" without him even having to target the ex-president or the candidate he endorsed (former senator David Perdue) "in his remarks," The New York Times writes, per aides, in a new piece analyzing Pence's political position. The distancing from Trump is all a part of the ex-VP's plan to "reintroduce himself to Republican voters" before a potential 2024 presidential...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

David Perdue says Stacey Abrams is 'demeaning her own race'

David Perdue, the former Republican senator from Georgia now vying to be the state's GOP gubernatorial candidate, accused Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams of "demeaning her own race." Abrams is a Black woman, and over the weekend, she pushed back at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) statement that Georgia is the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Jeff Merkley of Oregon becomes the 32nd senator to test positive for COVID

With the announcement Monday that Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) has tested positive for COVID-19, nearly one-third of U.S. Senators have now contracted the virus, according to Bloomberg. The vaxxed and boosted Merkley said his symptoms are "mild" and urged "all Oregonians and Americans to take advantage of available vaccines and boosters to stay safe." Roughly a third of the Senate has reported testing positive for Covid now (Bob Casey twice). https://t.co/UC85ffyWRk— Alex Ruoff (@Alexruoff) May 23, 2022 According to GovTrack, 31 other senators — including 16 Republicans and 14 Democrats — have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Several others...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
The Week

Understanding the results of the critical Pennsylvania primaries

Pennsylvania voters cast their ballots in their state's primary on Tuesday, and the stakes were and will remain high. With incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf facing a term limit and two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey retiring, two critical offices are wide open in November. For Republicans, control of governorships in critical purple states could create a path to victory, however dubious, in a close, contested election. For Democrats, Pennsylvania's open Senate seat is one of their few pickup opportunities as they seek to expand a perilously narrow Senate majority. Here's everything you need to know:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
Person
Brad Little
Person
Donald Trump
The Week

Madison Cawthorn concedes in North Carolina GOP House primary

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) has conceded defeat in the Republican primary for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District. Cawthorn's representative, Luke Ball, told reporters that the freshman lawmaker called his opponent Chuck Edwards, a conservative state senator, to concede. With about 95 percent of precincts reporting, Edwards has 33.5 percent of the vote, followed by Cawthorn with 31.7 percent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Voters head to the polls in closely-watched Pennsylvania and North Carolina races

The polls are open in a series of closely watched primaries across the country. Voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in several states, perhaps most notably in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. In the former state, the seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) is up for grabs this year, with TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz running on the Republican side against David McCormick, a hedge fund manager, and Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator. Recent polls have had Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, with a very slight lead, according to RealClearPolitics, but The New York Times writes the close race will "test the power of the Trump endorsement."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Primary Challenge#Gop#Republican#Democratic#The Associated Press
The Week

Two children hospitalized from malnutrition brought on by baby formula shortage

Two small children were treated in a Tennessee hospital this month after getting sick from a new baby formula that they were put on due to the nationwide shortage, The Hill. The children, who were hospitalized at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, both had "special medical needs that have specific dietary requirements," said Mark Corkins, division chief of pediatric gastroenterology at Le Bonheur and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy