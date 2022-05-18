ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

DCMS student shows kindness for others through volunteerism

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago
Gabi DeHart, far left, stands with her family and friends at a local homeless shelter around Christmas. The 14-year-old Daviess County Middle School student volunteers for the community in several ways and says making others happy makes her happy. Submitted

Gabi DeHart has always had a passion for helping people.

The Daviess County Middle School eighth grader has been volunteering around the community for several years. She and her family visit homeless shelters around the holidays to bring them food and gifts, for example. She also joined the National Junior Honor Society, which also encourages giving back to the community.

Youth.gov, the national website that helps to create, maintain and strengthen youth programs in the United States, estimates that many of the nation’s volunteers are young people.

Approximately 4.3 million teens volunteer an average of 345 million hours of service in a year. That time and effort is estimated to be worth about $8.1 billion, the group reported.

Recently, Gabi has been volunteering in the homes of the elderly, helping them wash and style their hair, as well as their fingernails and toenails.

“I like to keep them company, so they don’t feel so lonely,” Gabi said, adding that the past few years especially have been difficult for the elderly and others who are more prone to isolation.

Volunteerism is something that allows Gabi to shine, said Faye Klee, DCMS teacher.

Gabi lost her father last year, but her attitude, grades, and outlook on life are still positive, Klee said.

Klee said Gabi’s caring and gentle attitude is exemplified when she donates her time to others, and toward a cause bigger than herself. In particular, Gabi’s patience with others makes her a good volunteer.

She also excels in school, Klee said, and helps other students with classwork when needed. She also has been known to help out teachers at the school when needed, doing anything from helping them with errands to helping them water classroom plants.

“Gabi is an exceptional student because she helps others believe in themselves even though she struggles on the inside,” Klee said.

Volunteering for individuals in need in the community has always helped the 14-year-old keep things in perspective, Gabi said.

“It’s always an eye-opening experience for me,” she said. “It makes me happy to help others be happy.”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

