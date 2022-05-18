Will market chaos spill into the housing market?

A home sold by Aaron Layman. Courtesy photo

Denton home sales have remained resilient in 2022 despite the recent rise in mortgage rates. The luck for the local housing market could soon run out. Closed home sales and pending contracts in Denton fell 10% compared to April of last year. Inventory is finally beginning to rise, and rather quickly in some North Texas submarkets.

The Consumer Price Index for April came in at 8.3%. That was hotter than consensus estimates. The consensus has been consistently wrong this year in terms of inflation. It doesn’t help that official government statistics understate real housing inflation by a wide margin.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics pegged the 12-month change for shelter inflation through April at 5.1%. The median price of a home in Denton was up 27.8% during the same period to a record high $409,000. Average home prices were up 25.9% to a fresh record of $437,732. The government measures of rent inflation are still a massive gaslighting exercise. Rent of primary residence and owner’s equivalent rent (OER) both registered increases of 4.8% for the 12-month period through April.

Rents for apartments are up double-digits in Denton. Rents for single-family homes in Denton were up 15% compared to April of last year. The BLS continues to miss the mark when it comes to real housing inflation people are experiencing. Any fool can see that housing is extremely expensive when mortgage rates have doubled off of last year’s lows while nominal home prices shoot to record highs.

Something’s going to give. The only question at this point is which parts of the market break first. Equity markets have been flashing a lot of warning signs lately. Gasoline prices are hitting new record highs. Electricity bills for your home are spiraling higher, along with the property taxes. Raging inflation is hitting consumers where it hurts the most.

The same liquidity dynamics that fostered the current bubble on the way up are now turning into headwinds. Housing is a lagging indicator, but you can already see the shift at the margins.

A real correction for the housing market could be in the works if equity markets continue tanking. Cryptocurrencies are getting clubbed. Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) have fallen over 80% from last year’s peak. Bitcoin has tanked over 50% from the high seen last year. Values for other speculative coins have been plummeting along with it.

You may recall that Core Scientific recently set up a crypto mining operation in Denton. Shares of the company (CORZ) have plummeted as much as 67% this year. It seems everywhere you look speculative bubbles are imploding all around us. The city of Denton posted a notice to conserve electricity this past weekend with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ concerns about the power grid. No irony there.

For the time being, low inventory levels are still supporting local home prices. Investors are still buying up affordable homes to capture the fruits of the Federal Reserve’s labors. The local Chamber of Commerce has even come out to support the build-to-rent craze infecting the U.S. housing market. Builder Wan Bridge recently announced it’s adding another 215 townhomes and 65 single-family rentals to the Denton housing pool. That’s 280 more homes that could have been built for owner-occupant families in the city. Instead, Denton is getting more financialization and wealth inequality via the housing market. It’s a nationwide trend that shows no signs of slowing.

Policy normalization until something breaks

The U.S central bank, along with Congress, facilitated all manner of asset price bubbles during the pandemic. We still have markets that are oversaturated with liquidity. That’s a problem if the Fed is serious about taming the spiraling inflation it facilitated.

The Fed’s balance sheet roll-off doesn’t begin until June. Things kick into high gear come September when the Fed will be draining $95 billion per month from that massive bubble-levitating balance sheet. Mortgage rates could be at 6% by that time, if not sooner.

During his May Federal Open Market Committee press conference, Fed chair Jerome Powell talked up the prospects of a soft landing for the U.S. economy as they attempt to sort this all out. That was pretty rich considering the Federal Reserve’s track record on achieving soft landings.

Many in the real estate industry are hoping for home prices to just flatten from here or soften to smaller, more sustainable increases. That’s not how economic cycles normally work. Median Denton home prices are up 60% from May 2020. If you think local home prices can’t turn negative with the Fed raising interest rates and draining $95 billion per month in liquidity, you might want to revisit recent history.

A system designed to serve the interests of the few

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas announced that Lorie Logan will be running the Dallas branch of the Fed. You may recall former Dallas Fed president and Goldman Sachs alumnus Robert Kaplan resigned early during the biggest trading scandal in the Fed’s history. The Fed has so far refused to release the details of that comprehensive outside investigation. Wink, wink.

Lorie comes to Dallas from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. She brings the fresh perspective of 23 years in the Federal Reserve system. Oh, wait. Apparently, Lorie has never held a job outside of the Fed system. The Federal Reserve is filled with people like Lorie.

This little factoid goes to the heart of the Fed’s problem. The Federal Reserve has snowballed into a rotten system of groupthink and elitism. It should not be surprising the monetary policy errors keep piling up. When the Fed does bring in outside “experience,” it often taps Wall Street parasites for their profound insights into the structures of the financial system.

Jerome Powell can pretend that he understands spiraling inflation is crushing the working poor in America, but does he really? Does a private equity alumnus like Powell — who is worth somewhere between $50 million and $100 million — really appreciate what it means to decide between feeding your family and making the monthly mortgage payment? I think you know the answer to that one.

The irony of Logan’s appointment to the Dallas Fed was certainly not lost on Pam and Russ Martens. As they describe it, the Fed is keeping it all in “the family.”

“How typical that the Fed would now poke a finger in the public’s eye by selecting a replacement from the New York Fed, which has turned scandals surrounding its own trading relationships into an art form.”

As more first-time home buyers get priced out of the market this summer and build-to-rent rentiers look to cash in on the latest monetary policy errors, remember how we arrived here. It’s all going according to plan.