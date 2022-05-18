How to get a legal guardianship in Texas

Many people struggle with how to legally help loved ones who can no longer take care of themselves. Often due to a mental or physical condition, a person will become incapacitated, meaning they are unable to provide, food, clothing or shelter for themselves, make medical decisions or manage their financial affairs. Although the incapacitated person is unable, they still have these legal rights and others, including the right to determine where they will live, to enter into contracts, to drive and to marry. Minors are also considered incapacitated persons because they will not obtain these legal rights until they reach the age of majority.

In Texas, guardianship is a legal procedure where an interested person may apply with a court to have a guardian appointed for an incapacitated person. An interested person may be a family member, a friend or any other person interested in the welfare of an incapacitated person. It may also be a creditor.

To initiate a guardianship, the interested person may file an application with the court asking to be appointed as the guardian or to have someone else appointed as the guardian. Alternatively, the interested person may file documents informing the court of the possible need for a guardianship without becoming a party to the guardianship case.

Under either scenario, the court will initiate an investigation into whether a guardianship is needed and then hold a hearing to determine whether a guardianship is needed. The evidence must be clear and convincing evidence to prove guardianship is needed. When dealing with incapacitated adults, the court will usually require a qualified doctor to perform an examination and give an opinion as to the person’s capacity.

If the court decides a guardian is needed, the guardian will essentially assume the incapacitated person’s rights and be given the legal authority and the obligation to make decisions and act on behalf of the incapacitated person. In some cases, a person may be only partially incapacitated and will retain some rights.

Guardianships are often needed for adults who sustain a serious injury or develop a disorder such as dementia. Additionally, children who have certain developmental disorders may need a guardian when they reach the age of majority. A minor who receives a substantial sum of money or valuable property (often through inheritance) may need a guardianship. A court order is usually required to authorize the creation of a trust for the minor or to give a parent legal authority to sell the minor’s property because the minor (the legal owner) does not have legal capacity.

There are alternatives to guardianship that may give the incapacitated person more control and allows them to retain more rights. These include the creation of a trust, powers of attorney and joint decision-making plans. An adult may also designate a guardian before becoming incapacitated.

This article is not comprehensive and is not intended as legal advice. If you need legal advice regarding a guardianship matter or other alternative, consult with qualified legal counsel.