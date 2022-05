(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota lawmakers missed their midnight deadline to pass agreed-on tax cuts, because of continuing disagreement over spending for health-and-human services, education, and public safety. Governor Tim Walz says he’ll call a special session, but Senate Republicans are resistant. Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says they’re happy to continue discussions but are not interested in a special session. Governor Walz responded that “you don’t get the ball to the one-yard line and go home -- you finish the job that Minnesotans expect us to do.”

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO