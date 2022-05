Honolulu-HI (KITV-4) Hospitals and Imaging Centers across Hawaii are being forced to ration vital medical scans and procedures. This -- after a General Electric plant in Shanghai---which produces a widely used contrast dye -- was put on lockdown. The dye is used for a variety of purposes, many of them lifesaving. Because of the shortage, hospitals and imaging centers are now being forced to use alternative tools when appropriate -- that don't require the dye.

