CNN — The Boston Celtics could not have asked for a better time for Jayson Tatum to rediscover his best form than on Monday night. The 24-year-old, who has blossomed into one of the NBA’s biggest stars this season and during the playoffs, scored 31 points as the Celtics dominated the Miami Heat 102-82 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

MIAMI, FL ・ 43 MINUTES AGO