Lexington, KY

Univ. Of Kentucky Football

By Scott Ratliff
wsipfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article* Texas State defensive back Zion Childress has announced he will transfer to...

www.wsipfm.com

kentuckytoday.com

Satterfield clarifies comments about Saban tampering with Harrell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Note to Alabama coach Nick Saban: Louisville's Scott Satterfield didn't really mean it. In an exclusive interview with Tim Sullivan that the Courier-Journal posted on its website early Friday morning, Satterfield said he didn't intend to accuse Saban of tampering with one of his players in recent comments.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Omaha Biliew cuts Kentucky from list

It appears that one 5-star player in the class of 2023 is inching closer to a commitment, as Omaha Biliew cut his list to four on Wednesday evening. Joe Tipton of On3 was the one to report the news. Biliew, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward that plays for Link Academy, cut...
LEXINGTON, KY
shelbycountypost.com

Collegiate Update: Louisville softball season ends at ACC Tournament

The University of Louisville softball season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Syracuse on May 11 in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Angel Jasso’s two-out, two-run home run in the third inning proved enough for Syracuse to advance in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Collegiate basketball coach excited to be back in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Collegiate announced a new boys basketball head coach this month who has ties to Louisville. Mark Lieberman was announced as the Titans' next head coach on May 5. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The U of L baseball team wrapped up the non-conference portion of its regular season with a 10-3 triumph over Eastern Kentucky Tuesday night. The Cards kick off a monster series with Virginia on Thursday. —Jaire Alexander’s new deal with the Green Bay Packers will make him the highest-paid cornerback...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kenny Payne talks about John Calipari and the UK vs. Louisville rivalry

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to see a familiar face this December when they face off against the Louisville Cardinals with Kenny Payne as their head coach. Payne is a former Cardinal who spent ten seasons with John Calipari in Lexington. Will that relationship and the feelings BBN has for Payne change the tone of the rivalry? Both coaches believe that will be the case, at least for 364 days a year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Meet the first minority owner of a bartending school in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is making a splash by operating her own bartending school. Breast cancer survivor Charisse LeMaster is the first minority owner of a bar tending school in Kentucky. What You Need To Know. A Louisville woman became the first minority owner of a bartending...
LOUISVILLE, KY
TwoSq Media

The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

4 Things You May Have Missed From A Wild Kentucky Primary Night

Louisville was understandably mostly focused last night on who won our mayoral race and Congressional race. But, there were big races outside of the city, smaller races in Louisville and even some surprising performances from those who lost that deserve our attention, too. Here are some important takeaways that you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Noah Thompson celebrated in Louisa

LOUISA, Ky. - A whirlwind adventure took Noah Thompson to the bright lights and big stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. On Tuesday, he returned to Lawrence County, Kentucky, after being named to the top three contestants on Season 20 of American Idol. Thompson is days away...
LOUISA, KY
WLWT 5

In 1988, 27 people were killed in Carrollton bus crash in Kentucky

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — On May 14, 1988, 27 people were killed in Carrollton bus crash in Kentucky. The school bus was carrying 67 people, mostly children, when it was hit by a drunken driver. The crash happened halfway between Cincinnati and Louisville following a church youth group's visit...
CARROLLTON, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky Teamsters go across the Ohio to join workers on the picket line

New Albany, In. (WAVE) - Teamsters Leaders joined the Local 89 Members on the picket line at FireKing Wednesday. That company produces high-quality cabinets. FireKing workers in New Albany went on an unfair labor practice or U-L-P strike on May 9th following disputes during contract negotiations. FireKing has given the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WBKO

Beshear signs four bills benefiting military families, veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to salute military children and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month; the measures were signed to help strengthen Kentucky’s military community. ”We thank them for their support in responding...
KENTUCKY STATE

