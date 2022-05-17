Univ. Of Kentucky Football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Note to Alabama coach Nick Saban: Louisville's Scott Satterfield didn't really mean it. In an exclusive interview with Tim Sullivan that the Courier-Journal posted on its website early Friday morning, Satterfield said he didn't intend to accuse Saban of tampering with one of his players in recent comments.
It appears that one 5-star player in the class of 2023 is inching closer to a commitment, as Omaha Biliew cut his list to four on Wednesday evening. Joe Tipton of On3 was the one to report the news. Biliew, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward that plays for Link Academy, cut...
The University of Louisville softball season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Syracuse on May 11 in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Angel Jasso’s two-out, two-run home run in the third inning proved enough for Syracuse to advance in the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Collegiate announced a new boys basketball head coach this month who has ties to Louisville. Mark Lieberman was announced as the Titans' next head coach on May 5. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nothing in basketball is more fluid than AAU basketball schedules. Pervis Ellison, program director for the New Jersey Scholars AAU program, worked for several weeks trying to book a game between his Scholars team led by D.J. Wagner and the Midwest Basketball Club team that features Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard.
Yesterday virtually every sports book under the sun published their ACC win total projections for 2022, which is normally one of my favorite days of the year. However, what fans saw for Louisville wasn’t exactly inspiring as the majority of casinos have the Cardinals’ win totals set at 5.5 or 6.
—The U of L baseball team wrapped up the non-conference portion of its regular season with a 10-3 triumph over Eastern Kentucky Tuesday night. The Cards kick off a monster series with Virginia on Thursday. —Jaire Alexander’s new deal with the Green Bay Packers will make him the highest-paid cornerback...
The Kentucky Wildcats are going to see a familiar face this December when they face off against the Louisville Cardinals with Kenny Payne as their head coach. Payne is a former Cardinal who spent ten seasons with John Calipari in Lexington. Will that relationship and the feelings BBN has for Payne change the tone of the rivalry? Both coaches believe that will be the case, at least for 364 days a year.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is making a splash by operating her own bartending school. Breast cancer survivor Charisse LeMaster is the first minority owner of a bar tending school in Kentucky. What You Need To Know. A Louisville woman became the first minority owner of a bartending...
Captain John Morgan hunt died in eastern Tenessee after years of battling for ideals of the Confederates.Kentucky Historical Society. General John Morgan Hunt was born in Alabama in 1825 and died in battle in Tennessee in 1864. General Hunt's body rests in Lexington, Kentucky city cemetery, according to the Kentucky Historical Society.
Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
Louisville was understandably mostly focused last night on who won our mayoral race and Congressional race. But, there were big races outside of the city, smaller races in Louisville and even some surprising performances from those who lost that deserve our attention, too. Here are some important takeaways that you...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traditional wisdom says Louisville is a Democrat's city. But you don't have to go too far back in the city's recent history to see that Republicans can compete in countywide elections. It's a lesson that's not lost on the candidates from both parties for two of...
LOUISA, Ky. - A whirlwind adventure took Noah Thompson to the bright lights and big stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. On Tuesday, he returned to Lawrence County, Kentucky, after being named to the top three contestants on Season 20 of American Idol. Thompson is days away...
CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — On May 14, 1988, 27 people were killed in Carrollton bus crash in Kentucky. The school bus was carrying 67 people, mostly children, when it was hit by a drunken driver. The crash happened halfway between Cincinnati and Louisville following a church youth group's visit...
New Albany, In. (WAVE) - Teamsters Leaders joined the Local 89 Members on the picket line at FireKing Wednesday. That company produces high-quality cabinets. FireKing workers in New Albany went on an unfair labor practice or U-L-P strike on May 9th following disputes during contract negotiations. FireKing has given the...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Senator Donald Douglas has defeated Andrew Cooperrider in Kentucky’s 22nd Senate district race, according to unofficial results. Douglas took 56% of the vote, compared to Cooperrider’s 44%. Republican Dr. Donald Douglas won a special election to fill the open seat after Senator Tom...
Hopkinsville native Shayla Lynch is the new executive director of the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning in Lexington, the nonprofit organization that maintains the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame. “I am so excited to be joining the dynamic team at the Carnegie Center,” Lynch said in a social media...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to salute military children and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month; the measures were signed to help strengthen Kentucky’s military community. ”We thank them for their support in responding...
