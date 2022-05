The body of a Baton Rouge man was recovered from False River this morning, May 22. Search and rescue crews recovered the body of Kenneth St. Romain around 8:40 a.m. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating the two vessel collision that resulted in two fatalities that occurred on May 20 in False River. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on May 20 and it involved a near head on collision between a 20-foot vessel and a bass boat.

