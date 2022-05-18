Columbia River Ends W.F. West’s Season in First Round of State Playoffs
The Bearcats faced a tough test in their first state playoff game since 1998. W.F. West, seeded No. 16 in the boys 2A state soccer playoffs, was matched up with top-seeded, undefeated Columbia River. The Rapids (21-0) proved...
Editor’s Note: One of the earliest written records of a voyage along the Chehalis River came from explorer and botanist David Douglas. As The Chronicle’s journalists paddle the river in 2022, we’ll also explore the records of Douglas’ voyage through the same landscape in a very different time. See coverage of the "Headwaters to Harbor" project as it is compiled at www.chronline.com/Chehalis-River.
ADNA — The Tigers entered regionals on a hot streak, and Colfax’s J.P. Wigen cooled them off. Wigen, a lanky sophomore, stymied Napavine’s offense for 6 ⅓ innings here Saturday in the opening round of the 2B regional playoffs, leading the Bulldogs to a 10-5 win and eliminating the No. 4 seed Tigers.
A day prior to departing for a journey from Pe Ell to Grays Harbor, Chronicle journalists Isabel Vander Stoep and Jared Wenzelburger were treated to a look from above by pilot Dave Neiser. The photographs included with this post are from the upper reaches of the river near Pe Ell. Look for more downriver aerial photos for the next week or so as we continue "Headwaters to Harbor," a Chronicle project to document the river and highlight people and issues along the way. Find full coverage at https://www.chronline.com/chehalis-river/.
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Daniel Warn at dan@chronline.com. May 25 at Nature Nurture Farmacy, 176 NE School St., Chehalis; 5:30 to 7 p.m. Learn what a detox is and isn't and how to use foods to safely detox the body for spring. With nutritionist...
By 2021, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) had installed 27 log jams along the Skookumchuck River. At a glance, large wood in the river may appear to impede the water and life within it. But these log jams actually have surprising benefits for aquatic species. Engineered log...
The final hours of candidate filing week brought plenty of action Friday. Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District Brent Hennrich stepped out of the race at the last moment. Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey didn’t file for a new term after decades in office, setting up a race between two Republican newcomers. And Republican Linda Williams filed Friday to challenge Lewis County Clerk Scott Tinney, who is also a Republican.
The Chehalis Parks and Recreation Department announced recently that Summer Experience and Enrichment for Kids Fund (SEEK) awarded the department a grant to bring a slate of outdoor enrichment activities to kids this summer, including outdoor movie nights. SEEK provides Washington funding opportunities for outdoor kids programs made possible in...
A local nonprofit wants to make sure that all kids have a chance to catch a fish over Memorial Day weekend. Friends of the Cowlitz will be offering a free kids fishing pond for ages up to 14 at the Barrier Dam Campgrounds & Tackle Shop at 273 Fuller Road in Salkum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, and from 10 a.m. to about 2 p.m. on Monday, May 30.
People suffering from substance use disorders (SUD) will soon have a place in Lewis County to undergo voluntary inpatient recovery. Cascade Community Healthcare will be converting the office space on the second floor of its 135 W. Main St. location in Chehalis into a 16-bed inpatient care facility. Richard Stride,...
Thurston County voters will winnow large fields of candidates when they cast their ballots in the August primary. Friday was the last day for candidates to file the paperwork to place their names on the August primary ballots. When the filing period closed, only five non-judicial incumbents on the Thurston County ballot were left without opponents: Coroner Gary Warnock, Prosecuting Attorney Jon Tunheim, 2nd Legislative District Rep. Andrew Barkis, R-Lacey, and 20th Legislative District Reps. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, and Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama.
Following the cleanup event Saturday, a formal rededication ceremony for Centralia’s Greenwood Memorial Park will occur at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. The public is invited to attend. The ceremony comes after years of restoration efforts by volunteers and the city. The damage done to the cemetery was synonymous with neglect, as former owner John Baker let the place fall into disrepair due to personal and legal troubles, according to previous Chronicle reporting. But since 2018, Centralia received $250,000 from the state to purchase the cemetery, subsequently obtaining an additional $500,000 from the 2019 state capital budget for its restoration. The cemetery had undergone quite the transformation as of 2021. The city and stakeholders removed dead trees, cut back the overgrown brush, power washed the headstones and repainted the concrete vaults, replacing those broken.
A man found dead under the Percival Creek bridge in west Olympia has been identified, according to Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock. Cameron J. Long, 31, was found by Olympia police about 11:15 p.m. May 14. The bridge crosses Percival Creek at Cooper Point Road Southwest. Although the man has...
A garden hose fills a 5-gallon bucket in about one minute. Therefore, water in the hose can be measured as 5 gallons per minute. Water in rivers is measured by USGS gages at a rate of cubic feet per second, which reports how much water is moving past a given point for one second.
As a young teenager, Grietje Klijnsma stood on a Heerenveen street in the northern part of The Netherlands and watched an Allied pilot eject from his airplane, but as he was dangling from his parachute, floating toward the ground, German soldiers shot off his legs. The horrific violence haunted her...
