Columbia River Ends W.F. West’s Season in First Round of State Playoffs

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bearcats faced a tough test in their first state playoff game since 1998. W.F. West, seeded No. 16 in the boys 2A state soccer playoffs, was matched up with top-seeded, undefeated Columbia River. The Rapids (21-0) proved...

Chronicle

Pitching Duo Leads T-Birds to State Final Four

SP Pitching — Hendren 4.2 IP, 9 hits, 7 ER, K, 6 BB; Highlights — Moya 1-2, RBI;. TUM Pitching — Orr 7 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 17 K, 2 BB; Highlights — Oram 2-4, 2 RBIs; T. Roy 2-3, run, 2 RBIs;. Quarterfinals. T-BIRDS...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

A Historical River Voyage, Part 1: The Harrowing Journey of David Douglas to the Chehalis River

Editor’s Note: One of the earliest written records of a voyage along the Chehalis River came from explorer and botanist David Douglas. As The Chronicle’s journalists paddle the river in 2022, we’ll also explore the records of Douglas’ voyage through the same landscape in a very different time. See coverage of the "Headwaters to Harbor" project as it is compiled at www.chronline.com/Chehalis-River.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Flying Over the Chehalis River With a Former Lewis County Detective

Editor’s Note: This story is part of "Headwaters to Harbor," a project by The Chronicle to document the Chehalis River from Pe Ell to Grays Harbor while highlighting people and issues connected to the river along the way. Our coverage is compiled online at www.chronline.com/Chehalis-River. Dave Neiser left the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Colfax Ends Napavine’s Hot Streak in Regionals

ADNA — The Tigers entered regionals on a hot streak, and Colfax’s J.P. Wigen cooled them off. Wigen, a lanky sophomore, stymied Napavine’s offense for 6 ⅓ innings here Saturday in the opening round of the 2B regional playoffs, leading the Bulldogs to a 10-5 win and eliminating the No. 4 seed Tigers.
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

The View From Above: The Upper Chehalis River Basin in Photos

A day prior to departing for a journey from Pe Ell to Grays Harbor, Chronicle journalists Isabel Vander Stoep and Jared Wenzelburger were treated to a look from above by pilot Dave Neiser. The photographs included with this post are from the upper reaches of the river near Pe Ell. Look for more downriver aerial photos for the next week or so as we continue "Headwaters to Harbor," a Chronicle project to document the river and highlight people and issues along the way. Find full coverage at https://www.chronline.com/chehalis-river/.
PE ELL, WA
Chronicle

Headwaters to Harbor: River Diary No. 1 — Up a River With Only a Paddle

Editor’s Note: This story is part of "Headwaters to Harbor," a project by The Chronicle to document the Chehalis River from Pe Ell to Grays Harbor while highlighting people and issues connected to the river along the way. Our coverage is compiled at www.chronline.com/Chehalis-River. Saturday was the first day...
PE ELL, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Primary Election Races Take Shape as Filing Deadline Ends

The final hours of candidate filing week brought plenty of action Friday. Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District Brent Hennrich stepped out of the race at the last moment. Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey didn’t file for a new term after decades in office, setting up a race between two Republican newcomers. And Republican Linda Williams filed Friday to challenge Lewis County Clerk Scott Tinney, who is also a Republican.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Mediterranean, Italian Food at the Doty Chehalis River Gage

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Dinners by reservation only. Editor’s Note: This story is part of "Headwaters to Harbor," a project by The Chronicle to document the Chehalis River from Pe Ell to Grays Harbor while highlighting people and issues connected to the river along the way. Our coverage is compiled online at www.chronline.com/Chehalis-River.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Outdoor Movies and More Coming to Chehalis This Summer After Grant

The Chehalis Parks and Recreation Department announced recently that Summer Experience and Enrichment for Kids Fund (SEEK) awarded the department a grant to bring a slate of outdoor enrichment activities to kids this summer, including outdoor movie nights. SEEK provides Washington funding opportunities for outdoor kids programs made possible in...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Free Kids Fishing Pond Coming to Barrier Dam Campgrounds Memorial Day Weekend

A local nonprofit wants to make sure that all kids have a chance to catch a fish over Memorial Day weekend. Friends of the Cowlitz will be offering a free kids fishing pond for ages up to 14 at the Barrier Dam Campgrounds & Tackle Shop at 273 Fuller Road in Salkum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, and from 10 a.m. to about 2 p.m. on Monday, May 30.
SALKUM, WA
Chronicle

Challengers Flock to Thurston County's 2022 Fall Election Ballot

Thurston County voters will winnow large fields of candidates when they cast their ballots in the August primary. Friday was the last day for candidates to file the paperwork to place their names on the August primary ballots. When the filing period closed, only five non-judicial incumbents on the Thurston County ballot were left without opponents: Coroner Gary Warnock, Prosecuting Attorney Jon Tunheim, 2nd Legislative District Rep. Andrew Barkis, R-Lacey, and 20th Legislative District Reps. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, and Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Volunteers Put Final Touches on Greenwood Memorial Park Before Rededication

Following the cleanup event Saturday, a formal rededication ceremony for Centralia’s Greenwood Memorial Park will occur at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. The public is invited to attend. The ceremony comes after years of restoration efforts by volunteers and the city. The damage done to the cemetery was synonymous with neglect, as former owner John Baker let the place fall into disrepair due to personal and legal troubles, according to previous Chronicle reporting. But since 2018, Centralia received $250,000 from the state to purchase the cemetery, subsequently obtaining an additional $500,000 from the 2019 state capital budget for its restoration. The cemetery had undergone quite the transformation as of 2021. The city and stakeholders removed dead trees, cut back the overgrown brush, power washed the headstones and repainted the concrete vaults, replacing those broken.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead Under Bridge

A man found dead under the Percival Creek bridge in west Olympia has been identified, according to Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock. Cameron J. Long, 31, was found by Olympia police about 11:15 p.m. May 14. The bridge crosses Percival Creek at Cooper Point Road Southwest. Although the man has...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

