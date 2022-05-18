Scott Berry recaps USM’s weekend, looks ahead

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After three-and-a-half years and 27 wins at Delta State, Hunter Riggins decided to give Division I baseball a shot. The right-handed pitcher quickly became a hot commodity in the transfer portal. Southern Miss held an inside edge over other teams thanks to pitching coach Christian Ostrander’s...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An explosive five-run fifth inning combined with a nine strikeout performance from senior pitcher Natalie Herrington led Petal Fast-Pitch softball to its first-ever state title Saturday night. After dropping game one against Hernando High School, the Lady Panthers rallied Thursday to force a game 3. The...
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WDAM) - Three Golden Eagle pitchers limited Middle Tennessee State University to just three hits as No. 17 University of Southern Mississippi completed a three-game Conference USA sweep of the Blue Raiders with a 10-0 victory Saturday afternoon at Reese Smith Jr. Field. The Golden Eagles (41-14 overall,...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and Thames Elementary unveiled their brand new playground and a disc golf course. With the help of your ‘Penny at Work Tax’, the city of Hattiesburg was able to provide the students at Thames Elementary school with a brand-new playground and disc golf course.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Real Cowboy Association has announced that the 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo has been canceled. According to a post on their Facebook page, RCA cites that “previous incidents on the Fairgrounds,” have restricted the event from taking place. Want more WLBT news in your...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo has hosted more than 15,000 students though its customizable field trip program from September 2021 to the middle of May this year. Jeremy Cumpton, director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife, said the zoo has seen a large increase in the number of schools...
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Completed in partnership with Catherine and Chad Edmonson, longtime supporters of public art in Hattiesburg, and the City of Hattiesburg, the project continues recent beautification efforts geared toward youth in the Hawkins School neighborhood. “I hope that more and more people come to visit McCarty...
The City of Hattiesburg and Thames Elementary unveiled their brand new playground and a disc-golf course. A swimming expert says there are many things you can do to keep yourself and your children safe while beating the heat.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday marked the “Right Way to Throw Away Day” in both Forrest and Lamar counties. Residents pulled up at one of two drop-off locations with household waste such as tires, chemicals, appliances and more. “From the city and the county standpoint, it is...
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol put the finishing touches on Police Week by honoring its fallen troopers statewide. Active troopers went to grave sites statewide at 2 p.m. Sunday and honored the men and women who died in uniform while working for MHP. Each grave site was...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The director of event production, sales and services with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission was honored by an international association of the industry. Elliot Zalaznik was selected to the “30-Under-30″ Class of 2022 by the International Association of Venue Managers Foundation. “It’s an honor to...
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The horrifying domestic terrorism in Buffalo, New York shocked many across the nation. Last week, 18-year-old Payton Gendron conducted an alleged racist mass shooting that killed 10 black people at a supermarket. Pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church John Whitfield said race is the underlying issue...
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - What started out as a fun trip for four individuals floating the Leaf River from Mississippi 84 to Mississippi 588 became a search-and-rescue effort overnight in Jones County. An adult male, adult female, teenage male, and juvenile female became separated during the float down the...
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Bay St. Louis served as the scene of the 7th annual Pirate in the Bay Day, where pirates of all ages invaded the streets. Main St. served as the seas for rolling pirate ships, and guests marched past neighbors and downtown merchants in colorful costumes. The city’s harbor saw people float towards the finish line in cardboard boats, and a kids parade was also held.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg reached a milestone Monday morning for its roadways, paving the 100th mile under the Barker administration on Dewey Street. Mayor Toby Barker says addressing the paving needs has been a priority for his administration and the city council. Barker says with the...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people participated in the “Run for the Wall” stop in South Jackson today on their long journey to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. “We ride for those who can’t” is the motto for over 1,500 people across the country...
