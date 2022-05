The Miami Heat were defeated by the Boston Celtics in Game 4, and the series is now all tied up at 2-2. While the Miami Heat did a good job of winning Game 3 on the road against the Boston Celtics, they simply did not have it offensively tonight, which led to a Boston Celtics blowout. The Boston Celtics won behind a 31-point performance from Jayson Tatum, and there's no question that he has continued to show that he is a superstar in this league during this series.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO