Remember when you were 18 and heading off to college? Remember when you were 22 and starting your first real job? You thought you knew exactly what your life would look like. But now you’re 28, 32, 36, and you’re more confused about your life than ever. Maybe you are the only one of your friends who isn’t married yet, or you have been a bride, but you have never been a bridesmaid. Maybe you’re not quite sure how you ended up with this career, or you love your job, but it doesn’t pay you enough to support yourself, nevermind buy that house or take that European vacation. Thankfully, no matter what you are dealing with, you are not alone.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 HOURS AGO