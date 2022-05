When the Los Angeles Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list May 13 with right SI joint inflammation, there was optimism he would make a quick return. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Kershaw both forecasted the left-hander getting activated either on the first day he was eligible or shortly after. “I don’t feel great right now, but hopefully it won’t be too long and I’ll be back out there,” Kershaw said at the time.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO