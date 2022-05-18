Whitman, Blair softball advance in region playoffs
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — The MoCo high school spring season continues. Regional playoffs continue as we inch closer to the state tournament!
Walter Johnson at Walt Whitman (Softball)
A dominant performance by Whitman, handling Walter Johnson at home in blowout fashion, 17-1.
Blake at Blair (Softball)
Another dominant performance by the home team. Blair shuts out Blake 10-0.
