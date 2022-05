On May 23, 2022, at 1:20 a.m. the Escondido Police Department received a report of domestic violence in the 300 block of West Vermont Avenue. The caller had advised the possible suspect in the domestic violence was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. As officers were responding, they saw a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Escondido Boulevard, turning east onto Felicita Avenue. Officers made a U-turn to stop the motorcycle, but the rider had accelerated rapidly and was already out of sight.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO